Actor-politician Vijay moves Supreme Court against Waqf Amendment Act

Amid growing opposition backlash against the recently enacted Waqf (Amendment) Act, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay becomes the latest leader to legally challenge the legislation. Actor Vijay joined a long list of political leaders, Muslim organisations, and civil rights groups who’ve moved the apex court against the Waqf Amendment Act.(PTI)

Actor Vijay has recently filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

The legislation, which became law earlier this month, has sparked a wave of legal resistance from several Indian politicians as well as minority rights groups, with critics alleging that the act violates the fundamental rights of the Muslim community.

Also Read | Sambhal: First waqf land row post-amendment: Janeta dargah land in govt crosshairs

Petitioners claim the law was discriminatory towards the Muslim community and violated their fundamental rights.

Politicians, Muslim groups to challenge the Waqf Amendment Act

Vijay joined a long list of political leaders, Muslim organisations, and civil rights groups who’ve moved the apex court.

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi

Congress MPs Mohammad Jawed & Imran Pratapgarhi

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

Azad Samaj Party chief Chandra Shekhar Azad

Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq

Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind President Maulana Arshad Madani

All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB)

DMK MP A Raja

Social Democratic Party of India

Indian Union Muslim League

Samastha Kerala Jamiatul Ulema

Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal Zia Ur Rehman Barq

NGO Association for Protection of Civil Rights.

Actor Vijay

Rajya Sabha MPs Manoj Jha

Faiyaz Ahmad (RJD)

RJD MLA from Bihar Muhammad Izhar Asfi

The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, seeks to focus on improving the management of waqf properties, empowering relevant stakeholders, improving the efficiency of survey, registration, and case disposal processes, and developing waqf properties.

It was passed in Rajya Sabha on April 4 with 128 votes in favour and 95 against. The Lok Sabha had earlier cleared the Bill following a lengthy debate, with 288 members voting in favour and 232 opposing it.

Also Read | Amendment in Waqf Act was necessary: Bihar governor amid misuse concerns

President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Bill on April 5, making it a law.

Intervention applications have been filed in the Supreme Court in support of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, stating that the amendments are in consonance with the scheme of the Constitution of India, and that there is no violation of any right of any member of the Muslim community.

(with ANI inputs)