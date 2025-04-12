Amendment in Waqf Act was necessary: Bihar governor amid misuse concerns

Bihar governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday called for a relook at the functioning of Waqf institutions, saying an amendment to the existing law was necessary. He questioned whether Waqf properties in Lucknow were serving the purpose for which they were originally meant—public welfare, especially for the poor, widows, and the elderly. Bihar governor expressed concern over the education system in the state and said more work was needed. (Sourced)

“What is Waqf?” he asked while interacting with journalists at National PG College. “Waqf means charity, something that is to be donated. How many charitable institutions are there? Are there any hospitals? Is there any big educational institution being run through Waqf in Lucknow?”

He added, “What can be said when the objectives of Waqf properties are diverted? You are saying it is a religious matter, but religion also says that Waqf’s property is for helping the needy. If that is not happening, then this is a disease—and if it is a disease, then it needs a cure. I think the amendment was necessary.”

Drawing a parallel to the college where he was speaking, the governor posed a rhetorical question: “What if a food business starts operating here instead of education? Would people accept that?”

He said he had closely observed Uttar Pradesh as a public representative from Bahraich. “Now, being on a constitutional post, I come here less. But in terms of change and development, the state is writing a new chapter. Schools have improved, and highways and roads have expanded, making connectivity easier. These are signs of development,” Khan noted.

Referring to his experience as Kerala governor (2019 - 2024), Khan said he made efforts to reduce political interference in education there. He expressed concern over the education system in Bihar and said more work was needed.

“A lot of improvement is needed in Bihar. Children are compelled to leave the state for better education. I will try to ensure they don’t have to leave just because of poor educational standards,” he said.