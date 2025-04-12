Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Amendment in Waqf Act was necessary: Bihar governor amid misuse concerns

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 12, 2025 08:34 PM IST

“What is Waqf?” he asked while interacting with journalists at National PG College. “Waqf means charity, something that is to be donated. How many charitable institutions are there? Are there any hospitals? Is there any big educational institution being run through Waqf in Lucknow?”

Bihar governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday called for a relook at the functioning of Waqf institutions, saying an amendment to the existing law was necessary. He questioned whether Waqf properties in Lucknow were serving the purpose for which they were originally meant—public welfare, especially for the poor, widows, and the elderly.

Bihar governor expressed concern over the education system in the state and said more work was needed. (Sourced)
Bihar governor expressed concern over the education system in the state and said more work was needed. (Sourced)

“What is Waqf?” he asked while interacting with journalists at National PG College. “Waqf means charity, something that is to be donated. How many charitable institutions are there? Are there any hospitals? Is there any big educational institution being run through Waqf in Lucknow?”

He added, “What can be said when the objectives of Waqf properties are diverted? You are saying it is a religious matter, but religion also says that Waqf’s property is for helping the needy. If that is not happening, then this is a disease—and if it is a disease, then it needs a cure. I think the amendment was necessary.”

Drawing a parallel to the college where he was speaking, the governor posed a rhetorical question: “What if a food business starts operating here instead of education? Would people accept that?”

He said he had closely observed Uttar Pradesh as a public representative from Bahraich. “Now, being on a constitutional post, I come here less. But in terms of change and development, the state is writing a new chapter. Schools have improved, and highways and roads have expanded, making connectivity easier. These are signs of development,” Khan noted.

Referring to his experience as Kerala governor (2019 - 2024), Khan said he made efforts to reduce political interference in education there. He expressed concern over the education system in Bihar and said more work was needed.

“A lot of improvement is needed in Bihar. Children are compelled to leave the state for better education. I will try to ensure they don’t have to leave just because of poor educational standards,” he said.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Amendment in Waqf Act was necessary: Bihar governor amid misuse concerns
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On