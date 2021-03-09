Home / India News / Jammu and Kashmir: 2 deaths, 77 fresh covid cases registered
Jammu and Kashmir: 2 deaths, 77 fresh covid cases registered

87 more Covid-19 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals including 18 from Jammu division and remaining from Kashmir
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 06:20 PM IST
An elderly person being vaccinated during the second phase of Covid vaccination in Jammu.(ANI)

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 77 fresh coronavirus infections taking the total cases to 1, 27,191 while the death toll reached 1,965 with two fresh fatalities in the Union Territory - one in each division.

Officials said that as many as 17 positive cases of novel coronavirus were reported from Jammu division and 60 from Kashmir division including 17 travellers.

87 more Covid-19 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals including 18 from Jammu division and 69 from Kashmir division.

The officials said that 124,367 people have recovered in the UT so far, taking the recovery rate to 97.77%. There are now 858 active cases in the UT, while the total number of tests conducted has crossed 54.36 lakh.

A total of 1,236 people have succumbed to the disease in Kashmir and 729 in Jammu.

In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 36 more people tested positive including 15 travellers, while 10 more cases were reported in Baramulla and nine in Budgam.

In Jammu division, 13 cases were recorded in Jammu district.

