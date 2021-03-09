Met office predicts erratic weather in Jammu and Kashmir for next week
- The weather may affect the highways on the Banihal-Ramban stretch and at Zojila as the precipitation was likely to cause landslides and snow slides.
The weather office on Tuesday predicted erratic weather in Jammu and Kashmir for the next week and urged farmers to avoid spraying during the period.
Sonam Lotus, director of the meteorological department said that weather will remain erratic till March 15.
“We expect intermittent rain with thunderstorm and snow over higher reaches mainly during March 11 to 13,” he said
Lotus said that the weather may affect highways on the Banihal-Ramban stretch and in Zojila s as the precipitation was likely to cause landslides and snow slides.
He also urged farmers to suspend their operations for the time being.
“Farmers are advised to avoid spraying orchards and other farm operations till March 15,” he said.
Rain and snow have lashed parts of Kashmir valley intermittently since Sunday improving the night temperatures but bringing down the mercury during the day.
“Gulmarg recorded 37 cm snow in the past 24 hours,” meteorologist Mohammad Hussain Mir said on Tuesday morning.
The maximum temperature on Monday in Srinagar was 6.6 degree Celsius while it was 5.2 degrees during the night. In Pahalgam and Gulmarg, the minimum temperatures plunged to 2.1 degrees and minus 2 degrees Celsius respectively.
In the union territory of Ladakh, the minimum temperature in Leh was minus 4.3 degrees while Kargil was minus 4.4 degrees. The coldest place of the country Drass recorded minus 10.5 degrees.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sexual harassment case: EC directs suspension of Tamil Nadu SP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nikita, Shantanu, get protection from arrest till March 15
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Opposition keeps up heat in Houses on fuel prices
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand upheaval: What went wrong with Trivendra Singh Rawat?
- Unhappiness had been brewing in the state party unit since 2018, a year after Rawat took over, but things gathered momentum last month.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ED probes Punjab MLA, son-in-law for alleged links to international drugs racket
- The central agency has registered two cases a few weeks back to investigate money laundering.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Decoding Tamil Nadu’s reservation policy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India most favourable market for solar energy: ISA report
- India has set an ambitious target of 450 GW of renewable energy by 2030 with 175 GW deployment by 2022. This is the world’s largest expansion policy according to the report.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The significance of Trichy for the DMK in TN polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Satisfaction in giving nod': Justice Chandrachud on permanent commission
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CM files nomination from Majuli seat for 1st phase of Assam polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ED raids Punjab MLA, 8 others over ‘links with drug syndicate’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Discontent among MLAs may have triggered Rawat’s ouster
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt explores privatisation of 90 railway stations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lancet publishes phase 2 trial data in boost for Covaxin’s safety credentials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 million vaccine doses delivered in a day: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox