Jammu and Kashmir administration to conduct countrywide roadshows ahead of global investors summit

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 07:15 IST

In a bid to attract investment and industries to Jammu and Kashmir, the Union territory administration has come up with a plan to send 54 of its top officers to conduct roadshows across the country from February 17.

Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam chaired the second apex committee meeting on Friday to review the preparations for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Global Investors Summit 2020, to be held in the capital cities of Srinagar and Jammu.

In the run-up to the mega event, roadshows were scheduled from February 17 onwards in major cities across the country, a senior officer said, adding that each roadshow will focus on showcasing specific sectors for seeking investment in Jammu and Kashmir.

The roadshows will be held in Bengaluru and Kolkata on February 17, in Mumbai on February 21, in Hyderabad on March 2, in Chennai on March 5 and in Ahmedabad on March 9, officials said.

Fifty-four senior officers and dignitaries will preside over the pre-event functions slated during the roadshows, they added.

International roadshows were also being planned to attract foreign investment, the officials said.

Besides, mini conclaves will be held in Srinagar and Jammu in March, they added. Signing of memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with the interested investors will also form a part of the roadshows and the main summit, the officials said.

Reviewing the preparations of various pre-event activities, the chief secretary laid emphasis on ensuring the participation of major industry players for an enhanced awareness among investors to project Jammu and Kashmir as an investment-friendly region.

It was decided that the Media and Publicity Committee will finalise the media plan and share it with the Industries department for its implementation.

Nodal officers from each department shall be nominated for dissemination of information on the focus sectors.

The chief secretary expressed optimism that the summit will prove to be a gala event.

“The summit will not only help present business-friendly policies of the government, identify business opportunities in Jammu and Kashmir to the participating trade and industry organisations, but also harmonise Jammu and Kashmir’s intrinsic strength and aspirations of development and employment opportunities,” he said.

The chief secretary asked all the administrative secretaries concerned to re-double their efforts to prepare investment-friendly sectoral polices within a week.

He also stressed on the need to synergise the roles and responsibilities of the administrative secretaries, heads of departments and other officers to encourage one-on-one interaction with potential investors in their respective departments and areas so as to make the summit productive and outcome oriented.