e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Jammu and Kashmir administration withdraws order cancelling Amarnath Yatra

Jammu and Kashmir administration withdraws order cancelling Amarnath Yatra

Earlier, on February 13 when Covid-19 outbreak had not reached the country, the government decided to hold 42-day long annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine.

india Updated: Apr 22, 2020 20:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Last year, the duration of the yatra was 40 days while in 2018 the pilgrimage had a duration of 60 days. (Reuters file photo)
Last year, the duration of the yatra was 40 days while in 2018 the pilgrimage had a duration of 60 days. (Reuters file photo)
         

The annual Amarnath Yatra in the south Kashmir Himalayas was shelved on Wednesday only to be revived a short while later by the Jammu and Kashmir administration saying the cancelling order stands withdrawn.

Earlier, on February 13 when Covid-19 outbreak had not reached the country, the government decided to hold 42-day long annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine.

The pilgrimage had to start from June 23 and had to conclude on August 3 on the day of Shravan Purnima (Raksha Bandhan).

Last year, the duration of the yatra was 40 days while in 2018 the pilgrimage had a duration of 60 days.

tags
top news
How India turned Covid-19 crisis into outsized global outreach exercise
How India turned Covid-19 crisis into outsized global outreach exercise
What does it cost to treat a coronavirus patient? Here’s a break up
What does it cost to treat a coronavirus patient? Here’s a break up
Bill Gates lauds PM Modi’s leadership in tackling Covid-19 in India
Bill Gates lauds PM Modi’s leadership in tackling Covid-19 in India
Full list of Delhi’s 89 containment zones, Campa Gali is latest addition
Full list of Delhi’s 89 containment zones, Campa Gali is latest addition
Say Namaste is the possible Zoom competitor from India
Say Namaste is the possible Zoom competitor from India
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Suzuki superbikes taken down from official Indian website. Here’s why
Suzuki superbikes taken down from official Indian website. Here’s why
Watch: Police, locals clash in West Bengal over improper ration distribution
Watch: Police, locals clash in West Bengal over improper ration distribution
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19Covid-19 Cases IndiaFacebook - Reliance Jio dealDonald TrumpCovid-19 state tallyEarth Day

don't miss

latest news

India news