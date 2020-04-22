Jammu and Kashmir administration withdraws order cancelling Amarnath Yatra

india

The annual Amarnath Yatra in the south Kashmir Himalayas was shelved on Wednesday only to be revived a short while later by the Jammu and Kashmir administration saying the cancelling order stands withdrawn.

Earlier, on February 13 when Covid-19 outbreak had not reached the country, the government decided to hold 42-day long annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine.

The pilgrimage had to start from June 23 and had to conclude on August 3 on the day of Shravan Purnima (Raksha Bandhan).

Last year, the duration of the yatra was 40 days while in 2018 the pilgrimage had a duration of 60 days.