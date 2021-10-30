Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Jammu and Kashmir gets its first ever floating theatre at Dal Lake
india news

Jammu and Kashmir gets its first ever floating theatre at Dal Lake

On the occasion of the theatre's launch, a Shikara rally, adorned with shining lights passed through Nehru Park to Kabootar Khana with local artists singing and dancing to Kashmiri songs, which entertained guests and passersby.
Locals and tourists alike appreciated the government initiative which they believe will boost tourism in Kashmir. (PTI/File)(HT_PRINT)
Published on Oct 30, 2021 03:03 PM IST
ANI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The first-ever open-air floating theatre in Jammu and Kashmir has been launched in the famous Dal lake.

During the concluding ceremony of the ongoing Iconic week celebrations, the theatre was inaugurated by J&K chief secretary Arun Kumar Mehta.

This theatre aims to attract tourism to the union territory. Kashmir has earned fame on a global level for its natural beauty and Bollywood filmmakers have called it a 'photographers paradise'.

On this occasion, a Shikara rally, adorned with shining lights passed through Nehru Park to Kabootar Khana with local artists singing and dancing to Kashmiri songs which entertained guests and passersby.

Bollywood film 'Kashmir ki Kali' was shown to tourists and residents of the area in the theatre.

Sarmad Hafeez, secretary, tourism and culture, J&K government said that the theatre will benefit tourism in the Union territory (UT).

RELATED STORIES

"We have a great demand for evening activities. The concept of open-air is pretty unique, not found anywhere in this world. It will greatly advantage the tourism in Kashmir. Shikara, houseboat owners, the hotel industry is welcoming tourists with open hands. J&K is safest from the Covid-19 point of view since the entire tourist industry is vaccinated. Various capacity-building programmes were done on Covid protocols by the industry. Since winter is coming soon, hope people from the country and world will visit J&K," he said while talking to ANI.

Locals and tourists alike appreciated the government initiative which they believe will boost tourism in Kashmir.

Bilal Ahmed, a houseboat owner told ANI, "Such programmes are good. If they keep happening, tourism will increase in Kashmir. I urge everyone to visit Kashmir and enjoy. It is extremely safe. This theatre is great too. More activities like this should happen so that tourists are attracted to this place."

"I congratulate the tourism department for organising such a great programme. This is a one of a kind that can showcase the beauty of Kashmir, which has also been shown a lot in movies. Now today, we are able to enjoy a movie in the middle of Dal Lake in a houseboat in such a great environment," a local visitor Deeba said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jammu and kashmir jammu kashmir news dal lake
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Puneeth Rajkumar's last rites to be performed on Sunday, says Karnataka CM

Tripura mandates negative Covid-19 report from visitors from states with 5%+ positivity rate

One BJP MLA, 6 rebel BSP MLAs join Samajwadi Party

Aryan Khan out of jail, but not allowed to do these things: The bail conditions
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP