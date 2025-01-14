‘Jammu and Kashmir incomplete without PoK’: Defence minister Rajnath Singh

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that Jammu and Kashmir is “incomplete” without Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), warning the neighbouring country against running terrorist training camps there. Jammu: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks during the Armed Forces Veterans' Day function, at Akhnoor, in Jammu district,(PTI)

"Jammu and Kashmir is incomplete without PoK. PoK is nothing more than a foreign territory for Pakistan... PoK's land is being used to run the business of terrorism. Terrorist training camps are being run in PoK... Pakistan will have to destroy them otherwise," ANI quoted the minister as saying at the 9th Armed Forces Veterans' Day event in J&K's Akhnoor.

Rajnath Singh said that the then Lal Bahadur Shastri government could have ended cross-border terrorism in 1965.

“The war between India and Pakistan was fought in Akhnoor in 1965. India succeeded in thwarting the efforts of the Pakistani army. .Pakistan has been promoting illegal infiltration and terrorism since 1965,” he said.

"Cross-border terrorism would have ended in 1965 itself, but the then central government was unable to convert the tactical advantage gained in the war into a strategic advantage," Singh added.

‘Muslim brothers sacrificed their lives fighting against terror’: Rajnath Singh

During his address, Singh said,"Our Muslim brothers have sacrificed their lives fighting against terrorism. More than 80 per cent of terrorists entering India are from Pakistan."

He said that one of the top priorities of the Centre is to bridge the "whatever gap exists between Kashmir and the rest of the country."

"The top priority of our government is to bridge whatever gap exists between Kashmir and the rest of the country. Steps are being taken in this direction by J&K CM Omar Abdullah...The Veterans Day celebrations in Akhnoor prove that Akhnoor has the same place in our hearts as Delhi," he said.

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, who was also present at the event, said,"You are the people who gave everything for the sake of the country... who didn't worry about their future or lives and were ready to sacrifice and did for the protection of the country... It is now our duty to serve you... it is our duty to pay back by ensuring you live comfortably."

"We will try our best that the reservation is fully used in recruitment, you get all the financial support needed under the schemes without any obstruction... I have no hesitation in saying that the son of a retired soldier, Satish Sharma is in my Cabinet helping me and both of us are trying our best to serve you," ANI quoted Abdullah as saying.

Armed Forces Veterans' Day is celebrated on 14th January every year to recognise the service rendered by the First Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Field Marshal KM Cariappa, who retired on this day in 1953.

(With ANI inputs)