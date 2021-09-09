J&K leader TS Wazir found dead under mysterious circumstances in Delhi

Former member of Jammu and Kashmir legislative council and a senior National Conference leader from Jammu, Tarlochan Singh Wazir (67), was found dead in Delhi’s Moti Nagar area under mysterious circumstances on Thursday morning, police officers said.

“He was found dead in the Moti Nagar area of Delhi. His family members have left for Delhi. As of now we don’t have any other details with us,” a senior police officer said. Some reports suggest that Wazir was murdered but this has not been confirmed as yet. Moti Nagar is a neighbourhood located in West Delhi.

HT has learnt that Wazir was supposed to go to Canada but went missing in Delhi on September 2.

Wazir was a prominent leader from Jammu and he regularly raised issues faced by the Sikh community. As president of the J&K motor transporters’ association, he also fought for their rights.

Stiffly opposed to Sikh radical groups and their ideology, Wazir was a close confidante of NC leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah. Expressing his shock at Wazir’s death Omar said he met him only a few days ago.

“Shocked by the terrible news of the sudden death of my colleague Sardar T S Wazir, an ex member of the Legislative Council. It was only a few days ago that we sat together in Jammu not realising it was the last time I would be meeting him. May his soul rest in peace,” he tweeted.

Wazir was once jailed in infamous Chopra murder case for sometime but was later acquitted of all the charges.

Wazir’s body has been sent for post-mortem. Police have initiated an investigation into the reasons behind his death.