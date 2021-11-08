Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
J&K Police form team to probe constable Tawseef Ahmad Wani’s death

Wani, who had joined the force two years ago, was shot dead in the second such targeted attack in Srinagar’s Batmaloo area within a month. In October, an employee of the Power Development Department was killed there
A child looks out of a window in the old part of Srinagar on Sunday. Jammu and Kashmir Police have formed a team to probe constable Tawseef Ahmad Wani’s killing. (AP)
Updated on Nov 08, 2021 10:12 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have constituted a team to probe the killing of constable Tawseef Ahmad Wani, 29, in Srinagar’s Batamaloo area on Sunday. Wani, who had joined the force two years ago, was shot dead in the second such targeted attack in the area within a month. In October, an employee of the Power Development Department was killed in the locality.

Police said security forces conducted searches in the area soon after Wani’s killing two days after an exchange of fire at a hospital a few kilometres from the murder scene.

Srinagar has been under tight security since the killings of 11 civilians last month.

Also Read: MBBS seat sale: Jammu and Kashmir police seeks sanction to prosecute Hurriyat leader, 8 more

In September, Bantu Sharma of Railway Protection Force was shot dead at Wanpoh in the Kulgam district.

On August 3, a policeman and a civilian were injured when a police vehicle was fired upon in Srinagar’s Sheraz Chowk. Four days later, another policeman was killed in Kulgam.

In June, inspector Pervaiz Ahmad of the Criminal Investigation Department was shot dead near his residence in Srinagar’s Nowgam. An off-duty policeman was shot dead near his house in Srinagar’s Saidapora area the same month.

Union home minister Amit Shah visited Ahmad’s family during his visit to Kashmir last month.

