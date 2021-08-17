Jammu and Kashmir police officer suspended for ‘unbecoming conduct’

Senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer Maqsood ul Zaman, commandant IR-8th battalion, was suspended on Monday for "conduct unbecoming of an officer" in his capacity as a member of the board for recruitment of constables for two border battalions, said a government communique.

“Disciplinary proceedings are contemplated by the government against Maqsood ul Zaman, JKPS, commandant IR-8th Bn., for exhibiting conduct unbecoming of an officer, in his capacity as Member, Recruitment Board, for recruitment against the posts of constables for 2 Border Battalions,” said the order issued by Dr Arvind, additional secretary to J&K government.

The suspended officer will remain attached with the police headquarters. The government communiqué didn’t reveal the specifics of the allegation of ‘unbecoming conduct’ against Zaman.

Recruitment to fill 1,350 constable posts in the two border battalions of Jammu and Kashmir Police began in July in Kashmir this year.