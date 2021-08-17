Home / India News / Jammu and Kashmir police officer suspended for ‘unbecoming conduct’
Maqsood ul Zaman was the commandant of IR-8th battalion of Jammu and Kashmir Police. (Courtesy- Kulgamnewsagency/Facebook)
Maqsood ul Zaman was the commandant of IR-8th battalion of Jammu and Kashmir Police. (Courtesy- Kulgamnewsagency/Facebook)
india news

Jammu and Kashmir police officer suspended for ‘unbecoming conduct’

The suspended officer will remain attached with the police headquarters. The government communiqué didn’t reveal the specifics of the allegation of ‘unbecoming conduct’ against Zaman.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 12:58 PM IST

Senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer Maqsood ul Zaman, commandant IR-8th battalion, was suspended on Monday for "conduct unbecoming of an officer" in his capacity as a member of the board for recruitment of constables for two border battalions, said a government communique.

“Disciplinary proceedings are contemplated by the government against Maqsood ul Zaman, JKPS, commandant IR-8th Bn., for exhibiting conduct unbecoming of an officer, in his capacity as Member, Recruitment Board, for recruitment against the posts of constables for 2 Border Battalions,” said the order issued by Dr Arvind, additional secretary to J&K government.

The suspended officer will remain attached with the police headquarters. The government communiqué didn’t reveal the specifics of the allegation of ‘unbecoming conduct’ against Zaman.

Recruitment to fill 1,350 constable posts in the two border battalions of Jammu and Kashmir Police began in July in Kashmir this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.