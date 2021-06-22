Jammu and Kashmir police official dies as terrorists open fire in Srinagar

A jawan of Jammu and Kashmir Police succumbed to bullet injuries after terrorists opened fire in the Kanipora area of Srinagar on Tuesday.

The jawan suffered a bullet injury after terrorists fired on him near Kanipora area. He was immediately rushed to a hospital where he died.

Further details are awaited.

On Monday, three LeT terrorists were neutralised including top Commander Mudasir Pandit, who was involved in the killing of three policemen and four others, in an encounter by security forces in Sopore of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

"Top LeT terrorist Mudasir Pandit who was involved in the killing of three policemen, two councillors and two civilians recently and accused of several other terror crimes was killed in Sopore encounter," IGP Kashmir told ANI. (ANI)