J&K police release footage of firing on cop to identify militants

Jammu and Kashmir police have released CCTV footage of two terrorists shooting police inspector Pervaiz Ahmad at Nowgam on the outskirts of Srinagar on Tuesday evening, while he was going to offer evening prayers. Ahmad was the fourth cop to be killed by terrorists in the union territory in the last two weeks.

In the video clip, two men carrying pistols are seen firing at the officer who is walking on the roadside from point blank range. He was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to injuries. He was targeted in front of a mosque at around 8pm, police said.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that two terrorists fired upon a police inspector Parvez Ahmad Dar from pistols while he was going to offer Maghrib Prayers. In this terror incident, he sustained grievous bullet injuries and was shifted to nearby hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries,” inspector general of police Vijay Kumar said.

He said that identification of the two terrorists seen in the CCTV footage is being done. “Identification is being done. Suspects are being questioned. ...Officers continue to work to establish the circumstances which lead to this terror crime,” he added.

Pervaiz Ahmad was posted with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) wing of the J&K police. The officer is survived by a wife and two young children.

This was the second attack on policemen in the city in the past six days and the third in the union territory in the last 12 days.

On June 17, Javaid Ahmad was killed in firing by suspected militants near his home at Saidapora in Srinagar. He had been working as a personal security officer of a retired judge for the last 3 years and was at home on leave, unarmed, when fired upon, police had said.

On June 12, two policemen and as many civilians were killed and at least three others were injured, when militants opened fire targeting security forces in Sopore town of Baramulla district.