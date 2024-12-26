Menu Explore
Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -26.86 °C, check weather forecast for December 26, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 26, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jammu and Kashmir on December 26, 2024 here.

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on December 26, 2024, is -15.02 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -26.86 °C and -11.52 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 36% and the wind speed is 36 km/h. The sun rose at 07:23 AM and will set at 05:21 PM.

Tomorrow, on Friday, December 27, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -23.58 °C and -12.88 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 43%.

With temperatures ranging between -26.86 °C and -11.52 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

Jammu and Kashmir weather update on December 26, 2024
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 27, 2024-15.02Sky is clear
December 28, 2024-13.09Light snow
December 29, 2024-14.61Light snow
December 30, 2024-16.15Light snow
December 31, 2024-11.45Sky is clear
January 1, 2025-14.12Light snow
January 2, 2025-11.98Light snow

Weather in other cities on December 26, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai24.7 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata25.23 °C Sky is clear
Chennai27.63 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru21.76 °C Light rain
Hyderabad24.55 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad24.82 °C Scattered clouds
Delhi20.97 °C Sky is clear

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

