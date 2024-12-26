Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -26.86 °C, check weather forecast for December 26, 2024





Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days: Jammu and Kashmir weather update on December 26, 2024 The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on December 26, 2024, is -15.02 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -26.86 °C and -11.52 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 36% and the wind speed is 36 km/h. The sun rose at 07:23 AM and will set at 05:21 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, December 27, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -23.58 °C and -12.88 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 43%.With temperatures ranging between -26.86 °C and -11.52 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 27, 2024 -15.02 Sky is clear December 28, 2024 -13.09 Light snow December 29, 2024 -14.61 Light snow December 30, 2024 -16.15 Light snow December 31, 2024 -11.45 Sky is clear January 1, 2025 -14.12 Light snow January 2, 2025 -11.98 Light snow

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.7 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 25.23 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.63 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 21.76 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.55 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 24.82 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 20.97 °C Sky is clear

