Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -28.05 °C, check weather forecast for February 16, 2025

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on February 16, 2025, is -14.46 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -28.05 °C and -14.22 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 07:04 AM and will set at 06:07 PM. Jammu and Kashmir weather update on February 16, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, February 17, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -28.22 °C and -14.82 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 78%.

With temperatures ranging between -28.05 °C and -14.22 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 17, 2025 -14.46 Light snow February 18, 2025 -15.90 Light snow February 19, 2025 -13.96 Snow February 20, 2025 -13.73 Light snow February 21, 2025 -13.38 Snow February 22, 2025 -14.01 Snow February 23, 2025 -12.47 Snow



Weather in other cities on February 16, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.25 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 27.63 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.86 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 29.25 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 29.41 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 28.47 °C Sky is clear Delhi 26.76 °C Few clouds



