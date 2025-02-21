Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -28.31 °C, check weather forecast for February 21, 2025

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on February 21, 2025, is -14.94 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -28.31 °C and -13.68 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 48% and the wind speed is 48 km/h. The sun rose at 06:59 AM and will set at 06:12 PM. Jammu and Kashmir weather update on February 21, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, February 22, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -22.02 °C and -12.31 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 83%.

With temperatures ranging between -28.31 °C and -13.68 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 22, 2025 -14.94 Snow February 23, 2025 -13.30 Snow February 24, 2025 -14.31 Light snow February 25, 2025 -12.59 Few clouds February 26, 2025 -10.22 Light snow February 27, 2025 -9.13 Snow February 28, 2025 -12.47 Snow View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 21, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.81 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.35 °C Light rain Chennai 28.19 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 29.53 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 30.9 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 29.28 °C Sky is clear Delhi 24.51 °C Scattered clouds View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.