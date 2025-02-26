Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -15.44 °C, check weather forecast for February 26, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jammu and Kashmir on February 26, 2025 here.
The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on February 26, 2025, is -8.32 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -15.44 °C and -8.32 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 95% and the wind speed is 95 km/h. The sun rose at 06:53 AM and will set at 06:16 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, February 27, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -16.16 °C and -10.38 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 94%.
With temperatures ranging between -15.44 °C and -8.32 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 27, 2025
|-8.32
|Snow
|February 28, 2025
|-11.45
|Snow
|March 1, 2025
|-9.37
|Heavy snow
|March 2, 2025
|-13.49
|Snow
|March 3, 2025
|-13.79
|Scattered clouds
|March 4, 2025
|-13.17
|Snow
|March 5, 2025
|-14.69
|Snow
Weather in other cities on February 26, 2025
