Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -15.44 °C, check weather forecast for February 26, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 26, 2025 07:09 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jammu and Kashmir on February 26, 2025 here.

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on February 26, 2025, is -8.32 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -15.44 °C and -8.32 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 95% and the wind speed is 95 km/h. The sun rose at 06:53 AM and will set at 06:16 PM.

Jammu and Kashmir weather update on February 26, 2025
Jammu and Kashmir weather update on February 26, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, February 27, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -16.16 °C and -10.38 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 94%.

With temperatures ranging between -15.44 °C and -8.32 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 27, 2025-8.32Snow
February 28, 2025-11.45Snow
March 1, 2025-9.37Heavy snow
March 2, 2025-13.49Snow
March 3, 2025-13.79Scattered clouds
March 4, 2025-13.17Snow
March 5, 2025-14.69Snow


Weather in other cities on February 26, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai28.69 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata27.02 °C Scattered clouds
Chennai29.05 °C Scattered clouds
Bengaluru27.92 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad29.73 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad31.41 °C Broken clouds
Delhi25.82 °C Overcast clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

