Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -15.44 °C, check weather forecast for February 26, 2025

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on February 26, 2025, is -8.32 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -15.44 °C and -8.32 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 95% and the wind speed is 95 km/h. The sun rose at 06:53 AM and will set at 06:16 PM. Jammu and Kashmir weather update on February 26, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, February 27, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -16.16 °C and -10.38 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 94%.

With temperatures ranging between -15.44 °C and -8.32 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 27, 2025 -8.32 Snow February 28, 2025 -11.45 Snow March 1, 2025 -9.37 Heavy snow March 2, 2025 -13.49 Snow March 3, 2025 -13.79 Scattered clouds March 4, 2025 -13.17 Snow March 5, 2025 -14.69 Snow



Weather in other cities on February 26, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.69 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 27.02 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 29.05 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 27.92 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 29.73 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 31.41 °C Broken clouds Delhi 25.82 °C Overcast clouds



