Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at 0.28 °C, check weather forecast for September 21, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 22, 2024 8.2 °C Sky is clear September 23, 2024 9.02 °C Light rain September 24, 2024 9.45 °C Light rain September 25, 2024 8.91 °C Light rain September 26, 2024 7.52 °C Light rain September 27, 2024 5.36 °C Light rain September 28, 2024 6.39 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.24 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 31.54 °C Light rain Chennai 30.85 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.86 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.6 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 30.38 °C Light rain Delhi 32.07 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on September 21, 2024, is 5.95 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 0.28 °C and 8.18 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 35% and the wind speed is 35 km/h. The sun rose at 06:09 AM and will set at 06:20 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 22, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 1.68 °C and 9.75 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 29%.With temperatures ranging between 0.28 °C and 8.18 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 21, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

