Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at 0.28 °C, check weather forecast for September 21, 2024
Sep 21, 2024 07:01 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jammu and Kashmir on September 21, 2024 here.
The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on September 21, 2024, is 5.95 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 0.28 °C and 8.18 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 35% and the wind speed is 35 km/h. The sun rose at 06:09 AM and will set at 06:20 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 22, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 1.68 °C and 9.75 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 29%.
With temperatures ranging between 0.28 °C and 8.18 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 21, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 22, 2024
|8.2 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 23, 2024
|9.02 °C
|Light rain
|September 24, 2024
|9.45 °C
|Light rain
|September 25, 2024
|8.91 °C
|Light rain
|September 26, 2024
|7.52 °C
|Light rain
|September 27, 2024
|5.36 °C
|Light rain
|September 28, 2024
|6.39 °C
|Sky is clear
Copy