4 dead, many missing as flash floods, heavy rain batter J&K; Amarnath Yatra suspended, CM Omar cuts Delhi trip short

Four people have bene killed in J&K's Poonch after heavy rainfall triggered flash floods and landslides in the hill districts, while several people are reported to be missing. In view of the devastation caused by rain, chief minister Omar Abdullah cut short his Delhi trip and said he was returning to Jammu to monitor the situation.

View of an overflowing river as heavy rains in J&K's Poonch and Rajouri wreaked havoc. (Sourced)

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Most casualties were reported from Poonch's Surankote tehsil, the worst-affected area, where authorities have deployed rescue teams and intensified relief operations to reach stranded residents, clear affected areas, and provide immediate assistance to those impacted by the heavy rains, officials said, news agency PTI reported. Track live updates on CJP protest

As heavy rains lashed many parts of the Jammu division, Rajouri town was hit by flash floods, forcing hundreds of residents to move to safer locations as floodwaters inundated low-lying areas.

Amarnath Yatra has also been suspended temporarily after rain began early Sunday with cloudbursts taking place in the forests of Kashmir.

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Amarnath, Vaishno Devi Yatra suspended

{{^usCountry}} In view of the rain prediction over the next few days, authorities on Sunday announced temporary suspension of the Amarnath Yatra from both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes, PTI reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In view of the rain prediction over the next few days, authorities on Sunday announced temporary suspension of the Amarnath Yatra from both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes, PTI reported. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said no onward movement will be permitted from the Baltal and Nunwan/Chandanwari base camps in the Kashmir region, and the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu.

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"In view of the inclement weather forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shri Amarnathji Yatra shall remain temporarily suspended from all base camps, including the Pahalgam and Baltal routes, with effect from 19.07.2026 as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of the pilgrims," an official was quoted as saying.

"Updates regarding the resumption of (Amarnath) Yatra shall be issued in due course of time after ensuring route safety and comprehensive assessment of the weather conditions", he said.

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Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra was also suspended due to prevailing adverse weather conditions in Katra and the Trikuta Hills. The pilgrimage was temporarily halted as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of devotees amid inclement weather.

CM Omar cuts short Delhi trip

Following the rain havoc in Jammu division, chief minister Omar Abdullah said he was cutting short his Delhi trip to return to Jammu on Sunday afternoon as the situation seemed to be worsening.

In a post on X, Abdullah said he would personally monitor the situation on the ground.

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"In light of the weather warning put out by the meteorological department and the seriousness of the situation unfolding across parts of Jammu division, I will leave Delhi to fly to Jammu this afternoon to personally monitor the situation on the ground," the chief minister said.

"Since first light this morning I've been closely monitoring the situation arising from the extremely heavy rain in parts of Jammu, especially Rajouri town & surrounding areas. I've been in touch with the local MLAs of the region. While the situation continues to unfold the first priority of the administration is to safeguard precious lives. The government will do everything possible to aid & assist affected people who have suffered property loss/damage due to the rains & flash floods," he said.

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Omar arrived in Delhi on Saturday as part of the National Conference's protest on July to demand statehood, which Omar said would continue as scheduled under the leadership of National Conference president Farooq Abdullah.

What we know about the flash flood victims in Poonch

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Four people, including three women, died in Poonch as rain wreaked havoc.

A 28-year-old woman named Nazia Kousar was killed when her house collapsed in Noonabandi village. Her Husband, Mohd Hafiz, and three children, aged between two and six years, were rescued with injuries and shifted to the hospital, PTI reported quoting officials.

A raging river after heavy rain, cloud burst in J&K.

In Lower Murrah, a landslide struck another house, leaving its owner, Mohd Latief, and five other family members missing. Search and rescue operations were underway when the last reports came in, officials said.

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A minor girl identified as Iram drowned in a stream at Marhote, while an unidentified body of a woman was fished out from a stream near Dhundak Lathoong bridge, officials said.