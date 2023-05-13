Jammu-Kashmir: Indian Army thwarts Pakistan's infiltration bid in Uri, says source

The Indian Army troops foiled an infiltration bid in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Saturday, forcing the quadcopter flown by Pakistan to withdraw, an Army source told ANI.

As per the source, there was an exchange of fire between terrorists and Indian Army troops.

"An infiltration bid by terrorists was foiled in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, early morning today. There was an exchange of fire between terrorists and their own troops. Pakistan side tried to fly a quadcopter over the incident site but on being fired at by the Indian side it quickly withdrew," the source said.

Earlier on May 3, Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid in J-K's Kupwara and eliminated two terrorists in an encounter.