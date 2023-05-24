Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / J-K: 7 killed, 1 injured after cruiser vehicle meets with accident in Kishtwar

J-K: 7 killed, 1 injured after cruiser vehicle meets with accident in Kishtwar

ANI |
May 24, 2023 10:15 AM IST

According to officials, the incident took place at Dangduru Dam site.

At least seven people were killed while another was critically injured after a cruiser vehicle of Pakal Dul Project they were traveling in met with an accident in J-K's Kishtwar, informed officials.

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh after coming to know about the incident, spoke to DC Yadav about the road accident. (ANI/Twitter)

According to officials, the incident took place at Dangduru Dam site.

"7 people died, 1 critically injured. The injured is being shifted to District Hospital Kishtwa," said Deputy Commissioner of Kishtwar Dr Devansh Yadav.

He added that all possible help as per the requirement will be provided.

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh after coming to know about the incident, spoke to DC Yadav about the road accident.

"7 persons dead, 1 critically injured. Injured being shifted to District Hospital Kishtwar or GMC Doda as per requirement. All possible help, as required, will be provided," Union Minister said.

Further details are awaited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
Topics
jammu and kashmir
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP