Jammu Kashmir panchayat polls deferred on home department advice, order says fresh dates possibly in 2-3 weeks

The by-polls to elect sarpanches and panches in more 12,500 panchayat seats in Jammu and Kashmir was scheduled to be held in eight phases from March 5.

india Updated: Feb 18, 2020 22:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The polling was to be held from March 5 to March 20 from 9am to 1pm.
The polling was to be held from March 5 to March 20 from 9am to 1pm.
         

The by-elections to panchayats in Jammu and Kashmir scheduled for next month has been postponed based on “credible inputs from law enforcement agencies”, the office of the chief electoral officer (CEO) Shailendra Kumar said late on Tuesday.

The by-polls to elect sarpanches and panches in more 12,500 panchayat seats in Jammu and Kashmir was scheduled to be held in eight phases from March 5.

“After addressing all the concerns suitably, at the earliest possibly in two to three weeks, a fresh schedule will be notified,” a statement from Kumar’s office said.

The polling was to be held from March 5 to March 20 from 9am to 1pm.

According to the earlier notifications, the last date for making nominations was February 22, the date for scrutiny of nominations was February 24 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature was February 26.

