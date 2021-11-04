Jammu & Kashmir slashes VAT on fuel price; L-G calls it Modi's 'Deepawali gift'

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The Union finance ministry said that excise duty on petrol will come down by ₹5 and that on diesel by ₹10 with effect from Thursday. 
Through 2020, as global crude prices plunged (below $20 a barrel in April last year), the central government raised excise duty on fuel to shore up its finances. (Representational photo)
Published on Nov 04, 2021 07:24 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The administration of the Union territory of Jammu & Kashmir on Thursday announced a reduction in Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by 7.

"PM @narendramodi has given a great Deepawali gift by announcing a reduction in excise duty on Petrol&Diesel," the Office of Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir tweeted from its official account.

"In addition, J-K admin has decided to reduce an additional Rs.7 on Petrol&Diesel, thereby reducing the Petrol price by Rs.12/litre and Diesel by Rs.17/litre in UT from today," it added.

The Centre on Wednesday reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel to bring down the prices of fuel, which had been seeing an upward trend, news agency ANI reported.

RELATED STORIES

The relief to consumers came on the eve of Diwali after the Union finance ministry said that excise duty on petrol will come down by 5 and that on diesel by 10 with effect from Thursday.

Announcing the decision on Wednesday evening, the Union finance ministry said: “Government of India has taken a significant decision of reducing Central Excise Duty on petrol and diesel by 5 and 10 (per litre) respectively from tomorrow.”

It urged the states "to commensurately reduce" VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers.

Central excise on petrol, which is currently 32.90 per litre, will be reduced to 27.90 on Thursday, and the levy on diesel will be reduced from 31.80 to 21.80, an executive in state-run oil marketing company said on condition of anonymity. “As these taxes are specific and not ad valorem, the entire excise duty reduction will be immediately passed on to the consumer,” an official familiar with the development said.

The reduction is the highest ever in excise duty and rolls back a part of the 13 and 16 per litre increase in taxes on petrol and diesel effected between March 2020 and May 2020 to avoid passing on to consumers the sharp fall in international oil prices, Hindustan Times reported.

