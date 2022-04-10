Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jammu temple vandalised, cops register case

The idols of deities were found damaged at the decade-old temple in Sidhra on the city outskirts, a police officer said asking not to be named.
Published on Apr 10, 2022 07:09 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

A temple was vandalised by some unidentified miscreants here, prompting police to register a case and launch an investigation to bring the culprits to book, officials said on Saturday.

“They also tried to break open the store room of the temple but couldn’t succeed,” said another senior police officer.

The priest noticed the damage on visiting the temple in the morning and informed the police station concerned, which immediately rushed a team to investigate the matter, the officials said.

Former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta demanded action against the guilty. “The temple, it seems, has been attacked to disturb communal harmony in Jammu. I demand from the police to arrest the culprits at the earliest and get them punished under the law of land. We will not tolerate these type of incidents at our religious places,” he said.

jammu vandalism
