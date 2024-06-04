Lok Sabha Elections 2024 vote counting live updates on Jamshedpur, Khunti, Singhbhum (ST) and Ranchi seats in Jharkhand

Live

Live updates on Lok Sabha elections 2024 vote counting for Jamshedpur, Khunti, Singhbhum (ST) and Ranchi seats in Jharkhand. Every hour we will update the trend of votes counted in these seats.

Welcome to our live blog covering the election results from Jharkhand's key constituencies: Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Singhbhum, and Khunti. As the vote counting progresses today, we will provide you with the latest updates and insights on the candidates' standings. In this election cycle, Jharkhand's voting occurred in four phases, with the last votes cast on June 1 and counting taking place today, June 4. Ranchi and Jamshedpur, which voted on May 25, are seeing significant competition among major parties. Singhbhum and Khunti, where voting took place on May 13, also have tight races. Stay tuned for real-time updates and detailed analysis of the unfolding results...Read More