'24,000km journey, 5,000 programs': BJP chief Nadda thanks people for making Jan Ashirwad Yatras successful

Thirty nine ministers, who were inducted into the Union council of ministers on July 7, were part of these yatras across 22 states. The BJP organised these yatras on such a big scale to take on the opposition, which it said jeopardised democracy by stalling the monsoon session of Parliament.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 10:37 AM IST
BJP chief JP Nadda thanked the people of the country for supporting and blessing millions of party workers.(PTI Photo)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday thanked the people of the country for supporting and blessing millions of party workers. These yatras were launched by the BJP on August 16 to capitalise on the recent reshuffle and expansion of the Union Council of Ministers.

"Gratitude to the people of the country for giving immense support and blessings to the members of respected @narendramodi ji's cabinet during Jan Ashirwad Yatra. During the 24,000 km journey, more than 5,000 programs received the affection and blessings of the countrymen," according to Nadda's tweet translated from Hindi.

 

Thirty nine ministers, who were inducted into the Union council of ministers on July 7, were part of these yatras across 22 states. Such a big scale of the yatra was meant to take on the opposition, which the BJP said jeopardised democracy by stalling the monsoon session of Parliament.

Through these yatras, the ministers interacted with the people and told them the party's version of the washout of the monsoon session of Parliament. The decision to take out Jan Ashirwad Yatras was taken after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not able to introduce his Council of Ministers in both houses of Parliament due to opposition's protest, seeking a discussion on the Pegasus snooping controversy, the farmers' agitation and price rise.

The government alleged that the opposition, by not adhering to the tradition of introducing ministers in Parliament, showed disregard towards the representatives from the socially and educationally backward classes, women and other marginalised sections, who have been given a place at the high table.

