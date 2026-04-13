Jana Nayagan leak: cyber crime dept arrests 6 people, removes 300 links

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime team has arrested six people for uploading and disseminating pirated copies of actor Vijay’s political thriller Jana Nayagan, the department said on Sunday.

On April 10, several leaked clips circulated widely on social media platforms. (HT sourced photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On April 10, several leaked clips circulated widely on social media platforms and triggered the makers KVN Productions to initiate legal action. The cyber crime department, acting on the complaint, in a press release, said, a case was registered in the State Cyber Crime Investigation Centre under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Information Technology Act, Copyright Act and Cinematograph Act.

Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth and actor-politician Kamal Haasan also demanded strict anti-piracy measures.

Multiple special teams were also formed to identify and block infringing URLs, digital forensic analysis and tracing offenders in the distribution chain, said the release.

“Based on the findings of the investigation and analysis of digital evidence, six accused persons involved in uploading and disseminating pirated copies through cloud storage platforms and sharing drive links have been arrested and the digital evidence from them has been seized,” the release said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The accused were produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody, it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused were produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody, it said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The department has also initiated blocking requests to more than 300 infringing links, with further identification and takedown measures in progress. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The department has also initiated blocking requests to more than 300 infringing links, with further identification and takedown measures in progress. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Dedicated teams are actively tracking social media platforms, websites and file sharing services to prevent further circulation of pirated material,” the release said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Dedicated teams are actively tracking social media platforms, websites and file sharing services to prevent further circulation of pirated material,” the release said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It also warned people that any involvement in piracy-related activities constitutes a cognizable offence and would attract stringent legal action. The officials also appealed to people not to download, stream or share pirated copies and warned that strict action would be taken against such individuals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It also warned people that any involvement in piracy-related activities constitutes a cognizable offence and would attract stringent legal action. The officials also appealed to people not to download, stream or share pirated copies and warned that strict action would be taken against such individuals. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Officials also asked people to report any instances of pirated content or suspicious links through the National Cyber Crime Portal or by calling the helpline 1930, the release added.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON