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Jana Nayagan leak: cyber crime dept arrests 6 people, removes 300 links

Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth and actor-politician Kamal Haasan also demanded strict anti-piracy measures

Updated on: Apr 13, 2026 12:56 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime team has arrested six people for uploading and disseminating pirated copies of actor Vijay’s political thriller Jana Nayagan, the department said on Sunday.

On April 10, several leaked clips circulated widely on social media platforms. (HT sourced photo)

On April 10, several leaked clips circulated widely on social media platforms and triggered the makers KVN Productions to initiate legal action. The cyber crime department, acting on the complaint, in a press release, said, a case was registered in the State Cyber Crime Investigation Centre under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Information Technology Act, Copyright Act and Cinematograph Act.

Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth and actor-politician Kamal Haasan also demanded strict anti-piracy measures.

Multiple special teams were also formed to identify and block infringing URLs, digital forensic analysis and tracing offenders in the distribution chain, said the release.

“Based on the findings of the investigation and analysis of digital evidence, six accused persons involved in uploading and disseminating pirated copies through cloud storage platforms and sharing drive links have been arrested and the digital evidence from them has been seized,” the release said.

Officials also asked people to report any instances of pirated content or suspicious links through the National Cyber Crime Portal or by calling the helpline 1930, the release added.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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