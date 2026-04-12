Censor board shuts down 'false, baseless' claims linking it to Vijay's Jana Nayagan leak

As speculation and confusion around the leak of Jana Nayagan, Vijay's final film, grows, the Central Board of Film Certification has found itself in the crosshairs as well. After the unreleased film, which has been stuck with CBFC for months, was leaked in HD earlier this week, fingers were pointed at the Censor Board over the leak. The board has now vehemently denied such allegations. Jana Nayagan is a political thriller starring Vijay.

CBFC denies role in Jana Nayagan leak The CBFC issued a statement on Saturday evening denying any link to the leak and saying all such claims are “baseless and false.”

A statement shared through PIB (Press Information Bureau) Maharashtra's official X account read, "Reports alleging that the Tamil film 'Jana Nayagan' has been leaked from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) are baseless and false."

The statement added that the digital print had been returned to the makers last month and is no longer with the board, dispelling speculation of a leak on their part. “Access to the content is password-protected, and the KDM remains solely with the producer/filmmaker. Without a valid KDM, the film cannot be accessed or viewed. The DCP (Digital Cinema Package) of 'Jana Nayagan' was handed over to the applicant in Mumbai on 17 March with due acknowledgement, and has remained with them since,” the statement further read.