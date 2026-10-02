Jantar Mantar protests: Prohibitory orders, traffic restrictions in central Delhi

Prohibitory orders under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) remain in force in the entire New Delhi district on Friday ahead of the proposed protest at Jantar Mantar against the Election Commission (EC) and seeking removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities during the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Delhi Police said.

Traffic movement will be restricted or diverted on the Jantar Mantar Road. (HT photo)

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They have also issued a traffic advisory, informing the citizens about traffic restrictions and regulated movement around the Jantar Mantar and adjoining areas that may lead to traffic snarls on Friday.

In a social media post, the Delhi Police informed the public about the invoking of prohibitory orders under 163 BNSS “to ensure public safety, maintenance of public order and smooth traffic movement.”

Deep Dive What are the prohibitory orders in effect for the Jantar Mantar protests? Prohibitory orders under section 163 of the BNSS are in effect, prohibiting public meetings, processions, and gatherings of five or more people without prior permission, aimed at ensuring public safety and order. Why did Delhi Police deny permission for the protests at Jantar Mantar? Delhi Police denied permission due to concerns over potential large gatherings and the need to maintain public order, despite expecting a high number of protesters at the site. How is Delhi Police managing traffic around Jantar Mantar during the protests? Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory implementing diversions and restrictions around key areas like Connaught Place and Jantar Mantar, advising commuters to use alternate routes and avoid regulated stretches.

Under the 163 BNSS orders, public meetings or assembly of five or more people, processions, demonstrations, picketing or dharnas, shouting of slogans or making of speeches, carrying firearms, banners, placards, lathis, swords, sticks, brickbats, or similar articles are prohibited without prior written permission, the Delhi Police social media post said.

Also Read: Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Section 163 imposed in Delhi as student groups gear for up for protest despite no nod

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{{^usCountry}} “Citizens, visitors and all stakeholders are advised to strictly comply with the order and refrain from any unauthorised gathering or prohibited activity. Violations shall invite legal action under section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other applicable provisions of law,” the Delhi Police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Citizens, visitors and all stakeholders are advised to strictly comply with the order and refrain from any unauthorised gathering or prohibited activity. Violations shall invite legal action under section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other applicable provisions of law,” the Delhi Police said. {{/usCountry}}

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On Thursday, the Delhi Police said they did not grant permission to any organisation for protests at Jantar Mantar, even as they began making security arrangements across Lutyens Delhi over concerns that a large number of protesters may gather at the site anyway.

The Jantar Mantar protest site has been heavily barricaded from all its entry points and hundreds of security personnel have been deployed around it and on the routes leading to the place.

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Also Read: People will decide country’s fate: AISA’s Neha Bora ahead of Jantar Mantar protests

The All India Students’ Association (AISA), student wing of CPI(ML) Liberation, is scheduled to stage a stir at the spot on Friday, seeking removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the SIR of electoral rolls. Police said the Indian Youth Congress, which has already held several protests in the country in recent days, have sought permission for a fresh one at Jantar Mantar but was denied permission.

Around midnight, the Delhi Traffic Police also issued a traffic advisory in connection with traffic restrictions and regulated movement around Jantar Mantar and adjoining areas on Friday, advising commuters to avoid the affected stretches wherever feasible and plan their journeys in advance.

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“Traffic diversions/regulations will be in place around Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, GPO, Tolstoy Marg, Jantar Mantar Road, Parliament Street and adjoining roads. Please follow the directions of Delhi Traffic Police personnel, allow additional travel time and use alternate routes wherever possible,” the traffic police advisory said.

Also Read: Lapse, security risks identified: How Delhi Police is better prepared for Jantar Mantar protests now

According to the advisory, traffic towards Patel Chowk from Connaught Place will be diverted through alternate routes as directed by traffic personnel. Similarly, traffic movement towards GPO from Patel Chowk will be regulated or diverted at appropriate points. Commuters have been asked to avoid Tolstoy Marg as traffic personnel will divert and regulate the traffic on the stretch.

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“Traffic movement will be restricted or diverted on the Jantar Mantar Road. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes. Commuters should avoid Jantar Mantar, Ashoka Road, Parliament Street and adjoining roads wherever possible. Stopping or parking of vehicles on or near the regulated stretches is prohibited and may further disrupt traffic movement,” said a senior traffic police officer, quoting the advisory.