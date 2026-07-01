Japan PM arrives in Delhi; delighted to host you on your first visit to India, says PM Modi

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday on a three-day visit to India, during which she will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to strengthen bilateral cooperation across trade, investment, defence and other key sectors.

Japan Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi waves as she arrives to India for her first official visit, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (@takaichi_sanae)

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This is Takaichi's first official visit to India. She is visiting at Modi's invitation from July 1 to 3 for the 16th India-Japan annual summit, the MEA earlier said.

Takaichi posted on X photos of her arrival in India.

Sharing her post, Modi wrote: "A very warm welcome to India, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi."

"We are delighted to host you on your first visit to India, and I look forward to our wide-ranging discussions tomorrow that will further deepen the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Through our joint efforts, we will continue to advance peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. @takaichi_sanae," he said.

According to a media advisory issued by the MEA on June 30, Takaichi will meet Modi at the Hyderabad House on Thursday.

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Earlier, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X about her arrival in Delhi and said her visit marks an important step in taking the bilateral ties forward.

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“Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi! A very warm welcome to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi of Japan, who arrives in New Delhi on an Official Visit. PM Takaichi was received by MoS @DrJitendraSingh,”

"The visit marks an important step in taking forward the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between India and Japan," he said.

He also shared some photos of her arrival.

"The Summit will provide an opportunity for both sides to review and strengthen the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation as well as exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest," the MEA had said.