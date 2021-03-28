Home / India News / Jarkiholi case: Shivakumar using her for political revenge, says woman’s family
Jarkiholi case: Shivakumar using her for political revenge, says woman’s family

Bengaluru: The family of the woman who accused BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi of sexual harassment on Saturday blamed Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar of leaking the video of the woman with the former state minister for “political revenge”
By Arun Dev
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 12:21 AM IST
The woman’s family also appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the.

“We have spoken to SIT officials and given our statement. We have an audio clipping of my sister in which she told us that she is at DK Shivakumar’s house and he is sending her away from the state safely. We have given the clip to the SIT. Making such videos and using a woman to take political revenge is not the right thing,” the woman brother told reporters in Bengaluru.

The woman’s father said that his daughter was being used for “dirty politics”. “We want our daughter back home. She had come home last on February 5, but after March 2, she spoke to us over the phone,” he said.

The BJP MLA was booked for sexual harassment on Friday after the woman sent a written complaint to the Bengaluru police commissioner, accusing him of sexually exploiting her on the pretext of a job.

Jarkiholi said that he stands vindicated after the woman’s family’s statement and will now seek action against the Congress leader.

Shivakumar, however, said he had nothing to do with the case. “ I don’t know why they have taken my name. The lady in CD might have tried to meet me to convey her personal problem but she did not meet me,” he said.

