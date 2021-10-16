Jashpur incident: 1 dead, 17 injured; 2 cops suspended. What we know so far

A speeding car rammed into a religious procession in Chhattisgarh Jashpur on Friday, killing one person and injuring 17 others. The police said two of the injured are undergoing treatment for critical wounds.

The incident has triggered a political storm, with Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel slamming his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath over "quick action" in the Jashpur case in comparison to Lakhimpur Kheri, where eight people were killed on October 3.

What happened in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur?

According to the police, a Durga idol immersion procession was being taken out in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur when a vehicle crossing over to Madhya Pradesh suddenly dashed into the crowd at Pathalgaon. "One died, two were critically injured, while 15 received minor injuries," superintendent of police (SP) Vijay Agrawal was quoted as saying by the ANI news agency.

Two cops suspended from duty

Elaborating on police action in the incident, the SP added that two cops – the Pathalgaon Station House Officer (SHO) and the Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) – have been suspended from duty.

Two occupants of the SUV, Bablu Vishwakarma (21) and Shishupal Sahu (26) have been arrested and the police said that they will face charges under sections 302 (murder) and 304 (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Both Vishwakarma and Sahu are residents of Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh. They were passing through Chattisgarh and trying to cross over to the neighbouring state when the incident occurred, said the police.

Comparisons with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident

Meanwhile, the Jashpur incident has triggered comparisons with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh. Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday targeted his UP counterpart Yogi Adityanath and pointed out that while the latter failed to immediately arrest the accused in his state - the son of a Union minister - the persons behind the Jashpur incident were held within one day.

“Yogi Adityanath did not succeed in arresting the accused instead Uttar Pradesh Police was shielding the son of the Union MoS (Home) in Lakhimpur Kheri violence,” Baghel told reporters in Jashpur.

Hitting back, Uttar Pradesh minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Friday said that there seems to be a “conspiracy” behind the Jashpur incident and asked when Congress “brothers and sisters” are going there (to meet the victims). “The chief minister, who sat on protest at the airport during the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, should also tell if he will sit on protest over the incident,” Singh told ANI, taking a dig at Baghel.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has now arrested three people, including Ashish Mishra, who is the son of Ajay Mishra, Union minister of state for home affairs. Ashish was arrested six days after he was accused in the incident in Lakhimpur Kheri's Tikunia village.

