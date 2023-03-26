Jathedar asks Amritpal to surrender; couple in J&K detained for probe

The Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Saturday asked pro-Khalistan separatist preacher Amritpal Singh to surrender and cooperate with the police in the investigation into cases against him.

The Waris Punjab De chief is facing a total of nine FIRs for various offences.

“If Amritpal is out (of police net), then I will ask him to present himself (before police) and cooperate with the investigation,” the Jathedar said.

The Akal Takht is the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs.

Singh has been on the run since March 18, when Punjab Police launched a massive crackdown against him and several of his associates for engaging in violence. On Saturday, an alert was sounded in Uttarakhand over the possibility of the absconding pro-Khalistan preacher entering the state, informed additional director general of police (law and order) V Murugesan.

Uttarakhand police, on the other hand, have stepped up vigil as pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has threatened to launch a protest against G20 meeting scheduled to be held in Ramnagar from March 28-30.

Rudrapur SP (city) Manoj Katyal said: “We have received inputs that the SFJ may protest during G20 meeting in Ramnagar. As it is an international event, we are taking all efforts possible to ensure its smooth conduct.”

In Jammu and Kashmir, police detained a Sikh couple from Ranbir Singh Pura area of Jammu district for their alleged links with Papalpreet Singh, a close aide of Amritpal Singh.

“Amrik Singh, a resident of RS Pura and his wife Sarabjeet Kour were detained and further handed over to Punjab Police for reportedly having links with Papalpreet Singh,” a police officer said.

Meanwhile, Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Friday alleged that Punjab Police took more than 24 hours to reach Shahbad, despite being informed by Haryana Police about Amritpal being sheltered by a woman who was later arrested.

AAP’s Punjab unit chief spokesperson, Malvinder Singh Kang, said the police managed to track the woman.

