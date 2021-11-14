Jawaharlal Nehru birth anniversary: PM Modi pays tribute to first Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru, as the nation observed 132nd birth anniversary of the country's first Prime Minister. “Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his birth anniversary,” PM Modi tweeted.

The Congress, too, paid tribute to Pandit Nehru, who served multiple terms as its national president. “Every word, every act, every sacrifice Pandit Nehru Ji made exemplified true nationalism--an unwavering dedication to our nation's unity, to our nation's diversity, to our nation's prosperity,” the party posted on its Twitter handle.

Jawaharlal Nehru was born on November 14, 1889 in Allahabad (known today as Prayagraj) to Motilal and Swarup Rani Nehru. One of India's most celebrated freedom fighters, he served as the Prime Minister for 17 years, from August 15, 1947, till his demise on May 17, 1964, at the age of 74.

An author of several books, including The Discovery of India, he also gave several memorable speeches, one of which was A Tryst with Destiny, which he delivered on August 15, 1947, moments after India became a sovereign nation.

Nehru was very popular among children, and thus received the sobriquet of ‘Chacha (uncle) Nehru.’ His birth anniversary, is, therefore, celebrated as Children's Day across the country.