Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund announces plans to launch ‘Nehru Archive’ in 2025

ByVrinda Tulsian
Nov 14, 2024 01:26 PM IST

The archive will also feature Nehru’s speeches from 1917 to 1964, writings by his contemporaries, material from global archives, as well as lesser-known and unpublished works by Nehru

The Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund (JNMF) on Thursday announced plans to launch The Nehru Archive, a comprehensive digital platform designed to preserve and provide easy access to collection of materials related to Nehru’s life and legacy. Today is Nehru’s 135th birth anniversary.

Today is Nehru’s 135th birth anniversary. (Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund | Facebook)
Today is Nehru’s 135th birth anniversary. (Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund | Facebook)

The archive is set to be unveiled on November 14, 2025, coinciding with Nehru’s 136th birth anniversary.

The archive will house several important collections, including the 100 volumes of The Selected Works of Jawaharlal Nehru, a collection of his letters to chief ministers from 1947 to 1964, and his published books such as Letters from a Father to His Daughter, Glimpses of World History, An Autobiography, The Unity of India, and The Discovery of India, the press release by JNMF said.

Also Read:Patel and Nehru: Common purpose; contrasting pathways

The archive will also feature Nehru’s speeches from 1917 to 1964, writings by his contemporaries, material from global archives, as well as lesser-known and unpublished works by Nehru. The archive will be modelled on the Wilson Centre Archives and those on Winston Churchill, Nelson Mandela and John F Kennedy.

The announcement was made by the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund (JNMF), which is based at the Teen Murti Complex — the former residence of Jawaharlal Nehru.

The complex now also houses the Prime Minister’s Museum and Library, which includes a dedicated section on Nehru.

Karan Singh, vice chairman of the JNMF said, “I am sure that this archive will make Nehru more accessible to successive generations who need to be informed of his contribution towards the making of modern India and the world,” he said.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund, established in 1964, is responsible for various initiatives including the publication of The Selected Works of Jawaharlal Nehru, the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Lecture, and the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fellowship. It also manages Anand Bhawan and the Jawahar Planetarium in Prayagraj. Currently, the Fund has 14 trustees.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India. along with Assembly Election 2024, Maharashtra Election, Jharkhand Election news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //