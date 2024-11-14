Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund announces plans to launch ‘Nehru Archive’ in 2025

The Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund (JNMF) on Thursday announced plans to launch The Nehru Archive, a comprehensive digital platform designed to preserve and provide easy access to collection of materials related to Nehru’s life and legacy. Today is Nehru’s 135th birth anniversary. Today is Nehru’s 135th birth anniversary. (Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund | Facebook)

The archive is set to be unveiled on November 14, 2025, coinciding with Nehru’s 136th birth anniversary.

The archive will house several important collections, including the 100 volumes of The Selected Works of Jawaharlal Nehru, a collection of his letters to chief ministers from 1947 to 1964, and his published books such as Letters from a Father to His Daughter, Glimpses of World History, An Autobiography, The Unity of India, and The Discovery of India, the press release by JNMF said.

The archive will also feature Nehru’s speeches from 1917 to 1964, writings by his contemporaries, material from global archives, as well as lesser-known and unpublished works by Nehru. The archive will be modelled on the Wilson Centre Archives and those on Winston Churchill, Nelson Mandela and John F Kennedy.

The announcement was made by the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund (JNMF), which is based at the Teen Murti Complex — the former residence of Jawaharlal Nehru.

The complex now also houses the Prime Minister’s Museum and Library, which includes a dedicated section on Nehru.

Karan Singh, vice chairman of the JNMF said, “I am sure that this archive will make Nehru more accessible to successive generations who need to be informed of his contribution towards the making of modern India and the world,” he said.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund, established in 1964, is responsible for various initiatives including the publication of The Selected Works of Jawaharlal Nehru, the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Lecture, and the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fellowship. It also manages Anand Bhawan and the Jawahar Planetarium in Prayagraj. Currently, the Fund has 14 trustees.