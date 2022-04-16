Jawan killed in Anantnag encounter, say J&K police

An Army personnel was killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Acting on a specific input about the presence of terrorists in Watnar area of Kokernag in the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists fired upon the forces, who retaliated.

In the exchange of firing, one army man was killed, the official said.He said further details were awaited.

The attack comes against the backdrop of an increase in targeted attacks on civilians and elected representatives in the region.

On March 9, an independent sarpanch, Sameer Bhat, was shot dead on the outskirts of Srinagar. A week earlier, terrorists killed an independent panchayat member, Mohammad Yaqub Dar, in the Srandoo area of Kulgam. On March 21, Tajamul Mohi-ud-din Dar, a local resident, was shot dead by terrorists in Budgam district. A labourer from Bihar, Bisujeet Kumar, was also shot at by terrorists in Pulwama on the same day.

On April 7, a migrant labourer from Pathankot, Sonu Sharma, was wounded after terrorists opened fire at him in South Kashmir’s Pulwama. On April 4, terrorists injured a civilian, Bal Krishan, near his house at Choutigam, Shopian.