e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 28, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Jawan versus Kisan’: Rahul Gandhi shares viral photo, says ‘this is very dangerous’

‘Jawan versus Kisan’: Rahul Gandhi shares viral photo, says ‘this is very dangerous’

When the billionaire friends of BJP come to Delhi, they get red-carpet welcome, tweeted Priyanka Gandhi, denouncing police action on farmers.

india Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 11:43 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A security person attempts to baton charge a farmer as protestors cross Singhu Border during 'Delhi Chalo' march against the new farm laws, in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
A security person attempts to baton charge a farmer as protestors cross Singhu Border during 'Delhi Chalo' march against the new farm laws, in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI)
         

Several photos of farmers reaching the Capital braving Police’s tear gas, water cannon have gone viral on social media. Sharing one of them in which a jawan can be seen aiming his baton at a protesting farmer, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said it is a very sad photo. “Our slogan was Jai Jawan Jai Kisan, but today PM Modi’s arrogance made the jawan stand against the farmer. This is very dangerous,” Gandhi tweeted.

 

Click here for live updates of farmers’ protest in Delhi

“Look at the country’s system in the BJP government. When the billionaire friends of BJP come to Delhi, they get red-carpet welcome. But when farmers come to Delhi, roads are being dug. It is right that anti-farmer laws are made but when farmers come to Delhi, it becomes wrong?” Priyanka Gandhi tweeted denouncing police action on protesting farmers.

 

Also Read: Protest may intensify, farmers from 4 states look to join stir

On Friday, the Delhi government welcomed the farmers to the Capital refusing Delhi Police’s plea to turn the stadiums of the city to imprison the protesters for the time being. The protesters were allowed to assemble at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari. A number of farmers said they want to go either to the Ramlila ground or Jantar Mantar to protest against the farm laws.

The protest is likely to be intensified from Saturday onwards as farmers from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to join the movement.

tags
top news
DDC election: J&K goes to polls for first time after Article 370 abrogation
DDC election: J&K goes to polls for first time after Article 370 abrogation
PM Oli pulls off surprise, draws a red line for ambassador Hou Yanqi
PM Oli pulls off surprise, draws a red line for ambassador Hou Yanqi
LIVE: PM Modi reviews development of Covid-19 vaccine by Zydus Cadila in Gujarat
LIVE: PM Modi reviews development of Covid-19 vaccine by Zydus Cadila in Gujarat
Ordinance against forcible religious conversions gets UP Governor’s nod: Official
Ordinance against forcible religious conversions gets UP Governor’s nod: Official
Fresh Covid-19 infection 4% lower than yesterday
Fresh Covid-19 infection 4% lower than yesterday
LIVE: Rahul Gandhi blames ‘PM Modi’s arrogance’, shares viral photo
LIVE: Rahul Gandhi blames ‘PM Modi’s arrogance’, shares viral photo
‘Consider all Hindu girls as sisters’: SP leader’s advice to Muslim boys
‘Consider all Hindu girls as sisters’: SP leader’s advice to Muslim boys
‘Retire or quit’: Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020
‘Retire or quit’: Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In