‘Jawan versus Kisan’: Rahul Gandhi shares viral photo, says ‘this is very dangerous’

india

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 11:43 IST

Several photos of farmers reaching the Capital braving Police’s tear gas, water cannon have gone viral on social media. Sharing one of them in which a jawan can be seen aiming his baton at a protesting farmer, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said it is a very sad photo. “Our slogan was Jai Jawan Jai Kisan, but today PM Modi’s arrogance made the jawan stand against the farmer. This is very dangerous,” Gandhi tweeted.

बड़ी ही दुखद फ़ोटो है। हमारा नारा तो ‘जय जवान जय किसान’ का था लेकिन आज PM मोदी के अहंकार ने जवान को किसान के ख़िलाफ़ खड़ा कर दिया।



यह बहुत ख़तरनाक है। pic.twitter.com/1pArTEECsU — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 28, 2020

Click here for live updates of farmers’ protest in Delhi

“Look at the country’s system in the BJP government. When the billionaire friends of BJP come to Delhi, they get red-carpet welcome. But when farmers come to Delhi, roads are being dug. It is right that anti-farmer laws are made but when farmers come to Delhi, it becomes wrong?” Priyanka Gandhi tweeted denouncing police action on protesting farmers.

भाजपा सरकार में देश की व्यवस्था को देखिए



जब भाजपा के खरबपति मित्र दिल्ली आते हैं तो उनके लिए लाल कालीन डाली जाती है।



मगर किसानों के लिए दिल्ली आने के रास्ते खोदे जा रहे हैं।



दिल्ली किसानों के खिलाफ कानून बनाए वह ठीक, मगर सरकार को अपनी बात सुनाने किसान दिल्ली आए तो वह गलत? pic.twitter.com/rm7CFmaWAL — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 28, 2020

Also Read: Protest may intensify, farmers from 4 states look to join stir

On Friday, the Delhi government welcomed the farmers to the Capital refusing Delhi Police’s plea to turn the stadiums of the city to imprison the protesters for the time being. The protesters were allowed to assemble at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari. A number of farmers said they want to go either to the Ramlila ground or Jantar Mantar to protest against the farm laws.

The protest is likely to be intensified from Saturday onwards as farmers from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to join the movement.