Farmers March LIVE updates: Delhi chalo protests against three farm laws today

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 09:00 IST

Several high-voltage stand-offs later, farmers protesting three contentious farm bills passed by the government in September entered the national capital on late Friday, marking a headway in their Delhi Chalo march.

Thousands in count, these farmers faced multiple flashpoints with the police in riot gear using tear gas, water cannon, barricades and barbed wires upon entering Delhi from adjoining states like Haryana as they insisted to protest the three laws cleared by the Parliament, alleging that these laws will reduce their earnings in the market and give more power to corporations.

Representing more than 30 farm bodies, these farmers will be escorted to a protest site in New Delhi on Saturday for carrying out a peaceful demonstration.The protesting farmers – gathered at Delhi’s Tikri border — proceeded in trucks to Burari on late Friday after they were allowed to stage demonstrations at the Sant Nirankari Ground as they demanded an open site for carrying out their protest.

As a result of this call for protest, traffic and metro operations were disrupted in many parts of Delhi on Friday. The Delhi Traffic Police posted a series of tweets, asking people to avoid outer Ring Road, Mukarba Chowk, GTK road, NH-44 and Singhu border in view of the march.

Here are the latest updates:

8:57 am: Security deployment at Tikri border

Protesting farmers gathered at Tikri border despite being given permission to hold their demonstrations at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari area.

8:51 am: Farmers from Fatehgarh Sahib on their way to Delhi to protest against Centre’s farm laws

8:18 am: Farmers reach Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari

Some farmers who managed to cross the border and enter Delhi yesterday have reached at the approved protest site -Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari. A farmer says, “Our protest will continue till the Farm laws are not withdrawn. We are here for the long haul.”

Delhi: Farmers at the approved protest site -Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari



8:02 am: Security measures scaled up at Delhi-Haryana’s Singhu border

Heavy security deployment is seen at the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana) where protesting farmers are gathered.

Heavy security deployment at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana) where protesting farmers are gathered



7:50 am: Protest may intensify, farmers from 4 states look to join stir

Punjab and Haryana farmers protesting in Delhi on Friday got support from their counterparts in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, who will join the stir in the next few days, farmer leaders from these states said.

Protests were observed on Friday in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh as well. There could be a possible stand-off on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh interstate border on Saturday as farmers from UP, Uttarakhand and MP will try to enter the Capital from there.

7:30 am: Protesting farmers retire for the night at Singhu border, set up langar

Farmers from Punjab who were part of the ‘Delhi Chalo’ movement retired for the night at the Singhu (Delhi-Haryana) border on Friday, after a gruelling day of confrontation with the police.