Jay Prakash Majumdar, suspended BJP leader, joins TMC in Mamata's presence
Jai Prakash Majumdar was suspended in January this year by the BJP's state disciplinary action committee meeting.
Jai Prakash Majumdar joins the TMC in Kolkata. (ANI)
Updated on Mar 08, 2022 01:46 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Jay Prakash Majumdar, veteran BJP leader who was suspended from the party in January this year, joined the Trinamool Congress, in the presence of chief minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee, in Kolkata on Tuesday. 

Soon after his joining, Majumdar was inducted into the TMC's state committee. Among those present at the event were senior leaders of the ruling party, including education minister Partha Chatterjee and Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim. Banerjee addressed the event, meant to commemorate International Women's Day, before Majumdar was officially joined 

The BJP had suspended Majumdar along with another party leader, Ritesh Tiwari, a day after they were served show-cause letters that charged them with making statements against the saffron camp. Both were state vice-presidents of the BJP. 

“The two persons (Majumdar and Tiwari) are being temporarily suspended till the investigation into charges of violating party discipline is not over,” said the one-line order that was issued at the direction of state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar.

Ever since the TMC's thumping victory in Assembly election in 2021, a host BJP leaders, including former Union minister Babul Supriyo, have joined the TMC. A number of TMC turncoats, like Mukul, Sabyasachi Dutta and Rajib Banerjee, have also returned to the party fold. Most of them had joined the saffron camp weeks or m ahead of the Assembly election.

