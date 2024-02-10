Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh: Jayant Chaudhary lauds Modi government in Parliament amid alliance rumours

New Delhi: In a comment that signalled his tilt towards the Bharatiya Janata Party, Jayant Chaudhary lauded the central government in the Rajya Sabha on Saturday for conferring Bharat Ratna on his late grandfather and former prime minister, Chaudhary Charan Singh. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's working style is similar to that of his grandfather. Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) MP Jayant Singh at the Parliament House complex during the Budget session. (PTI)

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

Jayant Chaudhary, whose RLD is influential in UP's Jat-dominated areas, had announced an alliance with the Samajwadi Party last month. However, recently, media reports suggested that he was mulling an alliance with the BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

After the BJP announced Bharat Ratna to his late grandfather, ostensibly to make the alliance more palatable, he said there wasn't much left to say.

“What previous governments could not do till today has been completed by PM Modi's vision. I would like to once again express my gratitude to PM Modi's government for encouraging the people who aren't part of the mainstream,” RLD chief said on Friday.

"When asked if he is ready to join hands with BJP-NDA, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary says, “Koi kasar rehti hai? Aaj main kis muh se inkaar karoon aapke sawalon ko (Is there any doubt? How can I refuse today?),” he added.

Also read: RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary's reaction after Bharat Ratna for Charan Singh: ‘Dil Jeet Liya’

The Samajwadi Party has attacked the BJP over the alliance rumours. SP president Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of breaking parties and alliances.

"BJP knows when to take whom. It also knows how to cheat. In Chandigarh you saw how dishonesty took place. BJP also knows when to buy whom. It has become the largest party not just like that," said the SP chief on Thursday, when asked about the alliance.

Also read: Akhilesh Yadav's wife, uncle react to Jayant Chaudhary's BJP tilt reports

If Jayant Chaudhary joins hands with the BJP, it will be a major blow to the Opposition's INDIA alliance, which is already licking its wounds after Nitish Kumar's sudden exit.

Jagdeep Dhankhar slams Congress

Meanwhile, amid a ruckus by the Congress, Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar told LoP Mallikarjun Kharge to not insult Chaudhary Charan Singh.

"Don't use this language. I will not tolerate insults to Chaudhary Charan Singh. He stands for impeccable public life, unimpeachable integrity, and commitment to farmers...I have seen with my eyes, ruckus, chaos, condemnation, shouting and sloganeering," he said.

With inputs from ANI