Jayant Narlikar, renowned astrophysicist and Padma Vibhushan, dies at 87

Eminent astrophysicist, science communicator, and Padma Vibhushan recipient Dr Jayant Vishnu Narlikar passed away in Pune on Tuesday. He was 87. Born on July 19, 1938, he spent his formative years at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) campus. (Image shared by @ONGC official X account)

Family members confirmed that he died peacefully in his sleep. He is survived by his three daughters. According to people aware of the developments in his family, the last rites are likely to be performed on Wednesday.

A pioneer in cosmology and the popularisation of science, Narlikar was instrumental in establishing key scientific institutions and nurturing generations of researchers.

Born on July 19, 1938, he spent his formative years at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) campus, where his father, Vishnu Vasudeva Narlikar, served as the Head of the Mathematics department. He later studied at Cambridge University, where he was awarded the Tyson Medal and recognised as a Wrangler for his outstanding performance in the Mathematical Tripos.

After returning to India, Narlikar joined the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) in 1972 and led the Theoretical Astrophysics Group until 1989, during which the group gained international recognition.

In 1988, the University Grants Commission (UGC) entrusted him with the task of establishing the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) inside the Savitribai Phule Pune University campus in the city. As the founding director, he led IUCAA until his retirement in 2003. The centre has since become a globally respected hub for research and education in astronomy. He continued his association with IUCAA as Emeritus Professor.

Dr Narlikar received international acclaim for both his research and science outreach. In 2012, the Third World Academy of Sciences honoured him for creating a centre of excellence in science. Earlier, in 1996, UNESCO awarded him the Kalinga Prize for his contributions to popular science writing and communication.

He authored several science books and articles and was known for his engaging science fiction writing. He also reached audiences through television and radio programmes, making complex scientific concepts accessible to the public.

Among his many accolades, Narlikar was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 1965 at the age of just 26.

He later received the Padma Vibhushan in 2004. In 2011, the Maharashtra government conferred on him the Maharashtra Bhushan, its highest civilian honour. His autobiography, written in Marathi, received the Sahitya Akademi award in 2014.

He was also selected to preside over the Marathi Sahitya Sammelan but was unable to attend the 2021 event in Nashik due to ill health.