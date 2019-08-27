JD(U) can’t use its ‘arrow’ symbol to contest elections in Jharkhand, Maharashtra: EC

india

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 02:48 IST

The JD(U) cannot use its poll symbol ‘arrow’ to contest elections in Jharkhand and Maharashtra owing to its similarity with the ‘bow and arrow’ symbol used by the JMM and the Shiv Sena in the two states, the Election Commission has said. The EC had earlier given concession to the Janata Dal (United) under a rule to contest polls in the two states using its symbol.

But it has now withdrawn the concession after the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha moved the poll panel, saying similarity in symbols could confuse voters.

The JD(U), the JMM and the Shiv Sena are state parties of Bihar, Jharkhand and Maharashtra respectively. “Having considered all aspects of the matter, the Commission has directed that the JD(U) will not be granted concession under paragraph 10 of the symbols order to use their reserved symbol ‘arrow’ for contesting elections in the states of Jharkhand and Maharashtra henceforth,” the EC order issued on August 16 said.

In March this year, the EC had ordered that the JMM and the Shiv Sena cannot use their poll symbol in Bihar. The move had come after the JD(U) moved the poll panel in January this year.

The observation made in the order dated March 8, 2019 are equally applicable for the present case of JMM, the EC said. The same principle would apply in Maharashtra where Shiv Sena has the “bow and arrow” as reserved symbol, it said.

Candidates fielded by Shiv Sena and JMM in Bihar and those by JD(U) in Jaharkhand and Maharashtra can contest on a “free symbol”. The free symbol is used by registered but unrecognised parties and independent candidates. A list of free symbols is made available by the EC.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 02:48 IST