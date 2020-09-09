e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 09, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / JD-U’s Harivansh files nomination for Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman poll

JD-U’s Harivansh files nomination for Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman poll

The monsoon session of Parliament which is scheduled to begin from September 14 is slated to conclude on October 1. The election for the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha is expected to be on the agenda of the House on the first day.

india Updated: Sep 09, 2020 14:13 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
New Delhi
Harivansh has been widely appreciated, across the party lines, for running the Rajya Sabha for the last two years.
Harivansh has been widely appreciated, across the party lines, for running the Rajya Sabha for the last two years. (PTI file photo)
         

Janata Dal (United) Rajya Sabha MP Harivansh on Wednesday filed nomination for Deputy Chairman of the Upper House as National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate.

The monsoon session of Parliament which is scheduled to begin from September 14 is slated to conclude on October 1. The election for the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha is expected to be on the agenda of the House on the first day.

As per the notification from Rajya Sabha Secretariat, the nomination filing process began from September 7. The last date for filing the nomination is September 11.

As the ruling NDA alliance is trying for unanimous election for Deputy Chairman, JDU MP Harivansh likely to be elected again, sources told ANI.

Sources also informed that the BJP led NDA alliance will speak to all political parties with representation in Rajya Sabha and try to build consensus for the election.

Harivansh has been widely appreciated, across the party lines, for running the Rajya Sabha for the last two years.

tags
top news
Bombay HC stays demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s property by BMC
Bombay HC stays demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s property by BMC
French defence minister Florence Parly to visit India for Rafale induction
French defence minister Florence Parly to visit India for Rafale induction
PLA force accretion on Finger 4 belies Beijing’s Ladakh disengagement offer
PLA force accretion on Finger 4 belies Beijing’s Ladakh disengagement offer
Afghan VP Saleh targeted in Kabul, Haqqani network prime suspect
Afghan VP Saleh targeted in Kabul, Haqqani network prime suspect
As India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 43 lakh mark, Centre says 60% cases from five states alone
As India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 43 lakh mark, Centre says 60% cases from five states alone
Omar Abdullah ‘voluntarily’ vacating official house citing changed entitlement
Omar Abdullah ‘voluntarily’ vacating official house citing changed entitlement
BMC’s demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s office: All you need to know
BMC’s demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s office: All you need to know
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputAkshay KumarRafale jetsDelhi Metro

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In