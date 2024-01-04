close_game
close_game
News / India News / JD(U) announces candidate for Arunachal West Lok Sabha seat

JD(U) announces candidate for Arunachal West Lok Sabha seat

ByVijay Swaroop, Patna
Jan 04, 2024 06:44 AM IST

The Janata Dal (United) on Wednesday announced its candidate for the Arunachal West constituency for the Lok Sabha elections this year.

The Janata Dal (United) on Wednesday announced its candidate for the Arunachal West constituency for the Lok Sabha elections this year.

HT Image
HT Image

In a statement, JD(U) general secretary Afaque Ahmad said the party’s Arunachal president, Ruhi Tangung, will be its candidate from the constituency. “This announcement is being made as directed by party president Shri Nitish Kumar,” he added.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the seat was won by the BJP. The Congress, the biggest member of the opposition INDIA bloc, which also includes the JD(U), came second. The northeastern state has two Lok Sabha seats.

“We were interested in the West Lok Sabha seat from the very beginning. The Congress announced its candidate a month after the INDIA bloc was formed (in July last year). We also made our intentions (to contest from the seat) clear to the Congress and waited for a reply till December 19. The JD(U) president announced the name after the party failed to get a response,” a JD(U) functionary said, seeking anonymity.

Reacting to the announcement, Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee working president Bosiram Siram said: “I have no idea about the JD(U) announcement... The party high command has also not informed us of any such thing. As of now, we have candidates for both the Lok Sabha seats from Arunachal Pradesh and we will wait for a green signal from the party leadership on who (which party) would contest from those seats.”

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Vijay Swaroop

    Vijay is chief of bureau, Patna. He has spent 21 years in journalism and covers political beats and public affairs.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out