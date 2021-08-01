Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / JD(U) appoints MP Lalan Singh as party chief
patna news

JD(U) appoints MP Lalan Singh as party chief

According to party insiders, Lalan Singh has played an important role in building the party and is also credited for bringing the sole Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MLA Raj Kumar Singh into the JD(U) fold.
By Vijay Swaroop, Patna
UPDATED ON AUG 01, 2021 02:09 AM IST
Lalan Singh’s elevation is seen as an effort to send a message across forward caste voters, particularly dominant Bhumihars. (Photo by Santosh Kumar /Hindustan Times)

Munger MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh, better known as Lalan Singh, who is considered a trusted friend of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, was on Saturday chosen as the new national president of the Janata Dal (United) after the incumbent RCP Singh, who recently became a Union minister, stepped down.

A decision to this effect was taken at the party’s national executive committee meeting held in New Delhi on Saturday.

According to party insiders, Lalan Singh has played an important role in building the party and is also credited for bringing the sole Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MLA Raj Kumar Singh into the JD(U) fold.

Lalan Singh’s elevation is seen as an effort to send a message across forward caste voters, particularly dominant Bhumihars. “Don’t link this to caste. He’s a senior MP. I express my gratitude towards Nitish Kumar for appointing Lalan Singh as the new national president of the party. This will benefit the party,” said JD(U) state vice-president Sanjay Singh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
janta dal united
TRENDING NEWS

Baby elephants ‘plot’ a milk heist. Watch adorable video

Woman bags world record title for her mouth gap. Watch video

'Mail from Mars’ brings new images of the Red Planet. Seen viral pics yet?

Giant panda cub balances ball on his paws in an adorable way. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP