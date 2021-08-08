JD-U will not sit idle waiting for allies; will contest on its own: Lalan Singh

Newly appointed JD (U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh has made it clear that the party was capable of moving forward on its own and will no longer be waiting for allies.

Addressing party workers and later interacting with the media Singh said, “JD-U will no longer be sitting in the hope of allies. The party will fight on its own and try to expand further.”

In a statement which is seen as a message to its alliance partner, the BJP, which of late has been sending vibes that it has made Nitish Kumar the CM despite a smaller number of MLAs, Singh said, “If other parties want to partner with us then it is fine.

Otherwise, we will fight on our own. And we will win. Look at Arunachal. In the last assembly elections, we fielded candidates on 15 seats and won on seven.”

Singh also spelt out his party plan. “We aim to make JD-U a national party and expand further. I’ve held discussions with party leaders in Manipur and UP. We’ll hold discussions with NDA partners. If they don’t make us a partner in these states, we will fight and win the elections alone,” said Singh and added “That is why our party got recognition in Arunachal. Similarly, gradually we will field candidates in other states. Our target is to get recognition in two more states and then get recognized as a national party.”

The party national executive held recently had also passed a resolution in New Delhi and expressed its willingness to contest the UP assembly polls in alliance with BJP provided it gets a respectable number of seats or else it would contest independently on no less than 200 seats.

The Munger MP also asked party workers to take to the public the work of Nitish Kumar in the last 15 years. “I will also talk to the state president and district president in this regard. The main point of the work done in the department should be conveyed to the public. For this a booklet has also been printed. Now only they should keep taking it to the public. The Chief Minister’s message will reach every household,” he said.

Singh also met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at his residence on Saturday.