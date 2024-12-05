Jealousy, deception: 5 shocking revelations in gruesome Delhi triple murder

The Delhi Police said on Thursday it has cracked the triple murder case in which a couple and their daughter were found dead at their home in Neb Sarai area on Wednesday morning. Cops said that the murders were committed by the couple's son Arjun because of a family dispute. Police personnel and others at a house at Neb Sarai area where a middle-aged couple and their daughter were found dead.(PTI)

The 20-year-old had initially claimed to have been gone for a workout when the murders took place. However, investigations revealed that he had not only alerted the police about the crime but also informed his uncle about the incident.

According to officials, Arjun's motive for the murders was a deep-seated feeling of humiliation by his father, as well as the discovery that his parents planned to bequeath their property to his sister.

Here are 5 shocking revelations from the Delhi murder case:

Son's chilling confession

Arjun Tanwar, the 20-year-old son of the deceased couple, confessed to killing his parents and sister. He allegedly used an Army knife to commit the crime.

Arjun Tanwar was pursuing a degree in political science at a Delhi University college and was a trained boxer, according to a news agency PTI report, which added that he represented Delhi in a state boxing event, where he won the silver medal. He had previously studied at the Army Public School in Dhaula Kuan.

During investigation, he told the police that he first killed his sister by slitting her throat while she was asleep.

Then he went upstairs where he stabbed his father in his neck and slit his mother's throat, who was in the washroom, police said.

Motive behind the murders

According to the police, Arjun was motivated by a desire for revenge against his father, who he felt had humiliated him. He also allegedly killed his sister due to sibling rivalry.

Officials also said Arjun was upset that they liked his sister more than him.

"Arjun's relations with his father and family were not good. His father was an ex-serviceman. He used an Army knife to commit the crime. The motive behind the murders was that the man used to feel humiliated by his father scolding him. The second reason was sibling rivalry. In anger, he planned to kill them and selected December 4 as the date to commit the crime as it was the wedding anniversary of his parents," a police official said.

Planned on Parents' wedding anniversary

Arjun allegedly planned the murders on his parents' 27th wedding anniversary. The couple had planned to celebrate the occasion on the day of the crime.

Elaborate deception

Arjun staged a scene, pretending to have gone for a workout and returning to discover the bodies. He even called the police, claiming his family had been killed.

After committing the crime, Arjun changed his blood-stained clothes, put them in his gym bag and went to Sanjay Van where he dumped them along with the knife used to commit the crime, police said.

After coming back home, he tried to clean blood spots in the washroom and other articles in the house, police said.

Tanwar then provided a false alibi to the police, claiming he had been at the gym when the family members were murdered.

Joint Commissioner of Police, Southern range, SK Jain, in a press conference said, "At the scene of the crime, there was no sign of theft and forced entry, and the bodies were found on the bed. It was clear that it was not a case of robbery or burglary. Footage from all CCTV cameras was examined."

"Slowly, we could see contradictions in his (Arjun's) statements. In the end, he confessed to the murder of his father, mother and sister," Jain added.

No signs of forced entry

The police found no signs of theft or forced entry at the crime scene. The bodies were found lying on the bed, with their throats slit.