Wednesday, Dec 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Delhi triple murder: Police say son murdered couple over frequent scolding

ByHT News Desk
Dec 04, 2024 08:44 PM IST

The middle-aged couple and their daughter were stabbed to death inside their house in Delhi’s Neb Sarai area on Wednesday.

The Delhi police on Wednesday said the son of the deceased couple was behind the murder that rocked the Neb Sarai area of the national capital. They said the man, identified as Arjun, killed his parents and sister because of domestic discord.

New Delhi: Police personnel and others at a house at Neb Sarai area where a middle-aged couple and their daughter were found dead.(PTI)
New Delhi: Police personnel and others at a house at Neb Sarai area where a middle-aged couple and their daughter were found dead.(PTI)

The middle-aged couple and their daughter were stabbed to death inside their house in Delhi’s Neb Sarai area on Wednesday. The victims were identified as Rajesh Kumar (51), his wife Komal (46), and their daughter Kavita (23). The police had said the bodies were discovered by the couple's son, Arjun, around 5:30 am when he returned from his morning walk.

However, the police now said Arjun has confessed to the triple murders.

Joint CP, Southern range, SK Jain said the police didn't find any sign of theft and forced entry, and the bodies were lying on the bed.

Also read: Couple and their daughter stabbed to death Delhi's Neb Sarai

"It was clear that it was not a case of robbery or burglary. Footage from all CCTV cameras was examined. Arjun, the main complainant and son, started to reveal facts when he was questioned by the police. Slowly, we could see contradictions in his statements. In the end, he confessed to the murder of his father, mother and sister," he said.

They said he allegedly killed his sister because of sibling rivalry.

"Arjun's relations with his father and family were not good. His father was an ex-serviceman. He used an Army knife to commit the crime. The motive behind the murders was that the man used to feel humiliated by his father scolding him. The second reason was sibling rivalry. In anger, he planned to kill them and selected December 4 as the date to commit the crime as it was the wedding anniversary of his parents," he added.

Also read: Delhi schoolboy’s death leads to protest, police probe

Both the siblings were black belts in martial arts.

Arjun's maternal uncle had earlier said the family had no dispute with anyone.

"Rajesh was my brother-in-law. I received a call from my nephew (Arjun) about the incident. Rajesh had retired from the army and was currently working as a security officer. His daughter was a college student and a black belt in martial arts," he told PTI.

With inputs from PTI, ANI

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
