A student preparing for the JEE examination died allegedly by suicide within the jurisdiction of the Gandhi Maidan Police Station in Patna on Tuesday at 8:30 pm, police said.

JEE aspirant found hanging in Patna; police recover suicide note from room. (PTI)

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The deceased has been identified as Saurabh Kumar, the son of Mahesh Yadav, a resident of Amas in the Gaya district.

Saurabh was residing in Patna and pursuing his studies alongside his two cousins, Mukesh Kumar and Akshay Kumar. The three cousins had rented two rooms in a hostel: one was used for studying, while the other served as a sleeping quarter.

At the time of the incident, both cousins had gone to their coaching classes. Upon their return, when Saurabh failed to open the door, they peered inside; subsequently, the matter was reported to the police.

Upon receiving the information, the police from the Gandhi Maidan station, along with an FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) team, arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation. A suicide note was also recovered from the room.

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking to ANI, SHO Akhilesh Mishra elaborated on the incident, saying that the deceased had also left a suicide note attributed to his parents, stating that the pressure of studies is the only reason he is choosing to end his life and that no one else is responsible for his death. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking to ANI, SHO Akhilesh Mishra elaborated on the incident, saying that the deceased had also left a suicide note attributed to his parents, stating that the pressure of studies is the only reason he is choosing to end his life and that no one else is responsible for his death. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "On April 21, at around 8:30 PM, a call was received informing that a student preparing for exams had committed suicide by hanging himself in a house in Salimpur. Upon arrival, the door was found locked. The deceased, Saurabh Kumar, lived with his two cousins, Mukesh Kumar and Akshay Kumar, who were preparing for jail exams. They are from the Amas police station area in Gaya district. Sourav did not attend the coaching that day, unlike his cousins. When they returned and found the door locked, they tried to open it but failed. Looking through the ventilator, they saw Sourav hanging. The police called the FSL team to open the door, where they found a suicide note addressed to his parents, stating that despite studying all night, he was not getting the desired results and thus chose to end his life. He clarified that no one was at fault. The body was sent for post-mortem, and action will be taken upon receiving the application," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "On April 21, at around 8:30 PM, a call was received informing that a student preparing for exams had committed suicide by hanging himself in a house in Salimpur. Upon arrival, the door was found locked. The deceased, Saurabh Kumar, lived with his two cousins, Mukesh Kumar and Akshay Kumar, who were preparing for jail exams. They are from the Amas police station area in Gaya district. Sourav did not attend the coaching that day, unlike his cousins. When they returned and found the door locked, they tried to open it but failed. Looking through the ventilator, they saw Sourav hanging. The police called the FSL team to open the door, where they found a suicide note addressed to his parents, stating that despite studying all night, he was not getting the desired results and thus chose to end his life. He clarified that no one was at fault. The body was sent for post-mortem, and action will be taken upon receiving the application," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The police stated that, in the suicide note, Saurabh had cited the pressure of his studies and the difficulties he faced in comprehending the subject matter as the reasons for his actions.

Currently, the police are actively investigating the entire case, and the deceased's family members have been duly informed.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

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