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JEE aspirant found hanging in Patna; police recover suicide note from room

The deceased has been identified as Saurabh Kumar, the son of Mahesh Yadav, a resident of Amas in the Gaya district.

Updated on: Apr 22, 2026 02:22 pm IST
ANI |
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A student preparing for the JEE examination died allegedly by suicide within the jurisdiction of the Gandhi Maidan Police Station in Patna on Tuesday at 8:30 pm, police said.

JEE aspirant found hanging in Patna; police recover suicide note from room. (PTI)

The deceased has been identified as Saurabh Kumar, the son of Mahesh Yadav, a resident of Amas in the Gaya district.

Saurabh was residing in Patna and pursuing his studies alongside his two cousins, Mukesh Kumar and Akshay Kumar. The three cousins had rented two rooms in a hostel: one was used for studying, while the other served as a sleeping quarter.

At the time of the incident, both cousins had gone to their coaching classes. Upon their return, when Saurabh failed to open the door, they peered inside; subsequently, the matter was reported to the police.

Upon receiving the information, the police from the Gandhi Maidan station, along with an FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) team, arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation. A suicide note was also recovered from the room.

The police stated that, in the suicide note, Saurabh had cited the pressure of his studies and the difficulties he faced in comprehending the subject matter as the reasons for his actions.

Currently, the police are actively investigating the entire case, and the deceased's family members have been duly informed.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

 
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