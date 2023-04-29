79% jump in candidates scoring in 100 percentile of JEE (Main)

There has been a sharp 79% jump in the number of students scoring in the hundredth percentile of the Joint Entrance Examination (Main), or JEE (Main), results released on Saturday showed.

The JEE (Main) is a computerised test conducted in two sessions: the first between January 24 and February 2 and the next between April 6 and April 15. In the first session 20 students scored in the hundredth percentile.

The topmost score was secured by 43 students, which included one woman, up from 24 in the JEE (Main) carried out last year. This has also meant that the cut-off for the JEE (Advanced), which is the qualifying examination for entry into the premier Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) colleges, will have risen sharply.

A percentile represents relative performance of a student – being in the hundredth percentile means they were virtually better than 100% of the others (this number is in reality likely to be a minute decimal point away from 100) .

“The 100 percentile scores depend on the number of shifts in which the exam is conducted. For every shift, the highest scorer will have their score in the hundredth percentile. But since there is no change in the number of shifts this year in comparison to last year, it clearly shows that more students have scored high marks per shift this time. It indicates that the students were well prepared this time and they have come out of the impact of Covid-19 pandemic,” said NTA director-general Vineet Joshi.

In all, a little under 1.7 million students took the test and of these, 250,255 now qualify to write the JEE (Advanced) test.

On Saturday, the combined results of both the sessions was announced. For students, who had appeared in both, the better score will be taken into account.

Officials referred to the trend as an indication of the return to “normalcy” but the performance was high even compared to pre-pandemic levels, when 24 candidates scored in the hundredth percentile – but here, a caveat applies. “If we compare with 2019, the major reason behind an increase in the number of top scorers is the significant increase in number of shifts,” Joshi said.

In 2021, 44 students scored in the 100th percentile as the JEE (Main) exam was conducted four times to give more opportunities to students in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The officials cited the same reason – higher number of shifts -- as the reason behind the increase in the number of top scorers at that time as well. The agency shifted back to the two sessions last year.

The JEE (Main) is conducted for admissions to various engineering courses including the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIIT) and other centrally funded technical colleges.

It also serves as a base eligibility bar for the JEE (Advanced), for which the registration process will begin on Sunday. Only candidates who meet the NTA’s cut-off for JEE (Advanced) exam based on their JEE (Main) performance can appear in the exam.

“The competition for IITs increases with the increase in the number of top scorers. Therefore, the JEE (Advanced) cut-off sees a jump this year,” Joshi said.

The qualifying percentile for JEE (Advanced) for the unreserved category increased to 90.7 percentile this year from 88.4 percentile last year. Similarly, the cut-off for Other Backward Classes-Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL) increased to 73.6 percentile from 67 percentile; for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates it has increased to 75.6 from 63.1; for Schedule Caste (SC) candidates to 51.9 from 43; and for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates it has increased to 37.23 this year from 26.7 percentile last year.

Barring the unreserved category, the JEE (Advanced) cut-off for all others remained lower than pre-pandemic levels. For instance, in 2019, the qualifying percentile for the OBC-NCL category was 74.3 and for SC it was 54.

According to the NTA, out of the 43 candidates who scored in the hundredth percentile, 11 are from Telangana, five each from Andhra Pradesh, and Rajasthan, four from Uttar Pradesh, three each from Gujarat and Karnataka, two each from Maharashtra and Delhi, and one each from Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Bihar and Kerala

Karnataka’s Ridhi Kamlesh Kumar Maheshwari was the only female candidate to score in the hundredth percentile this year.

Of the 43 candidates who scored in the hundredth percentile, seven are from OBC-NCL category, three from EWS category, and one from SC category. No ST and PWD category students scored in the topmost band.

Overall, the JEE (Main) exam this year witnessed 94.83% attendance from among the students who registered for the test.

The NTA, which carries out the test, said it has withheld the results of 15 candidates on account of using unfair means.

The exam was conducted at 457 examination centres in 325 cities, including 23 cities outside India in Manama, Brasilia, Toronto, Beijing, Paris, Berlin, Doha, Dubai, Sharjah, Kathmandu, Muscat, Oslo, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait City, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos/Abuja, Colombo, Jakarta, Vienna, Moscow, Port Louis/Reduit, and Bangkok. The Cities of Brasilia, Toronto, Berlin, Paris, Oslo were added for the first time.

